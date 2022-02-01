Earthquake commemoration moves online - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 14:50

Like Napier’s forebears who survived the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake, communities are once again having to change and adapt to new challenges, showing resilience in uncertain times brought about, this time, by a global pandemic.

A service to commemorate the 91st anniversary of the 1931 Hawke’s Bay Earthquake will look a little different this year due to the country moving to the Red Traffic Light in the COVID-19 protection framework.

Earthquake survivors, along with their families and the public, are invited to watch a remembrance ceremony held at Waiapu Cathedral on Saturday, 5th of February at 10am live online, rather than attend in person, as originally planned.

"We were really looking forward to welcoming everyone to commemorate this important event in Napier’s history, but amidst a global pandemic things remain fluid and changes had to be made for everyone’s health and safety," Napier Mayor, Kirsten Wise says.

Despite the ceremony moving online, a special programme has been planned.

Canon Jenny Chalmers, of Waiapu Cathedral, who is facilitating the event, says the service will focus on reflecting on the earthquake and the people who lost their lives and whose lives were impacted, and then looking forward to the future with resilience.

Bishop of Waiapu, Andrew Hedge, will officially open the ceremony, before a special address by Napier Mayor, Kirsten Wise, along with presentations from Royal New Zealand Navy and other interfaith communities.

"Our talented choir accompanied by the Cathedral strings, will lead the service with carefully selected pieces of music, some of which was written in memory of the Hawke’s Bay earthquake," Jenny says.

This will be followed by the ringing of the Veronica Bell by a representative of the Royal New Zealand Navy and blessings from interfaith groups.

"The Earthquake Memorial gives us the opportunity to pay our respects to those who lost their lives as well as reflect on the events that have shaped our City. I hope you can join us, albeit virtually, on this significant occasion," Mayor Kirsten says.

Event details:

The service can be viewed on Waiapu Anglican Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, Napier Facebook Page https://m.facebook.com/WaiapuCathedral/ It will be streamed live and also recorded so people can watch at a later time.

While the actual anniversary of the historic event is 3 February, Napier is delaying the service so as not to clash with Hastings memorial events.