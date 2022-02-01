Scale of abuse within Catholic Church statement - AiC

Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 - 15:02

Royal Commission statement addressing abuse data released by Te RÅpÅ« Tautoko, on behalf of the Catholic Church in Aotearoa 1 February 2022

Attributed to Katherine Anderson, Counsel Assisting the Royal Commission

We acknowledge the sobering data released today by Te RÅpÅ« Tautoko, on behalf of the Catholic Church in Aotearoa, which shows the scale of abuse within the Catholic Church.

Our inquiry has heard horrific experience after horrific experience of abuse inflicted by those within the church - the very people meant to care for them.

We thank all survivors who have come forward to help our inquiry.

The research is startling, and the heart-breaking reality is that helpless and vulnerable children and adults sit behind these facts and figures.

The research notes the records will not represent all abuse that has happened in the care of the Catholic Church. We know there are significant barriers to survivors reporting abuse.

Next week, abuse within Catholic Church care will be the focus of our public hearing into Christchurch’s Marylands School. Survivors will share their experiences and the impacts of abuse by Catholic leaders, as our inquiry helps to put right the severe harm caused.

We will give survivors a platform to take back the power and regain their mana. The Catholic Church and the State will be questioned about their roles in the abuse that occurred.

The public hearing will focus on abuse by religious brothers of the Hospitaller Order of St John of God in relation to three Christchurch Catholic institutions. It includes Marylands School, Hebron Trust, and St Joseph’s Orphanage (run by a different Catholic institution).

The public hearing is one part of the Royal Commission’s wider investigation into abuse in the care of the Catholic Church.

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999, to make recommendations to help stop abuse happening in the future.

The Royal Commission is due to deliver its final report in June 2023.

Notes: Witness information and schedule: Information about survivors and other witnesses giving evidence at the hearing and a schedule can be found below this media release. COVID-19 hearing protocol: The health and safety of survivors, witnesses and the public are our utmost priority. Members of the public cannot attend the hearing in the current red traffic light setting, under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. The hearing will be livestreamed daily. We encourage the public to watch the livestream from 9 February, which can be found on the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry website.

Survivors abused while in Catholic Church care, many who were disabled children and at-risk young people, will give evidence at an upcoming Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry public hearing.

The six and a half-day hearing begins on Wednesday 9 February in TÄmaki Makaurau.

The hearing will focus on abuse by religious brothers of the Hospitaller Order of St John of God (St John of God) in relation to three Christchurch Catholic institutions - including Marylands School. The hearing is part of the Royal Commission’s wider investigation into abuse in the care of the Catholic Church.

This is the first comprehensive, independent investigation into abuse that took place in Aotearoa New Zealand under the care of the Catholic Church, through the Hospitaller Order of St John of God.

Survivors of various backgrounds, including MÄori and disabled people, will share their experiences at the hearing. The Catholic Archbishop of Christchurch and the Australia-based Oceania head of the St John of Godorder will also give evidence.

The Royal Commission is examining the scale and extent of abuse in the care of the church and whether systemic, structural or other factors contributed to abuse occurring, and whether the response by the Catholic Church was adequate.

The public hearing is one element of the investigation. Survivors and other witnesses are also able to provide statements in private interview sessions or through written statements. While the public hearing hears a portion of a witness’s account, the inquiry records and considers their entire evidential statement.

Abuse relating to Catholic institutions in Christchurch

Marylands School was run by the St John of God brothers from 1955 to 1984. It was a residential school for boys with learning disabilities. More than 530 boys, many not Catholic, attended Marylands School during its 29-year history. At least a quarter were placed there by the State. The Royal Commission is working to get a better understanding of how many MÄori and Pacific children attended.

St Joseph’s Orphanage was located next door to Marylands School. It was run by a different Catholic religious institution. There was movement of children between the orphanage and Marylands School.

Hebron Trust was a residential home for at-risk youth. It operated from premises throughout Christchurch. The Trust was run by St John of God brother, Bernard McGrath, from 1986-1993.

Some survivors from both the orphanage and Hebron Trust say they were abused by religious members. A disturbing aspect is that many of those abused at Marylands School were children with learning disabilities. The hearing will explore why the St John of God order came to New Zealand and how it ended up running a school for disabled children. The hearing will explore risk factors contributing to abuse.

The Royal Commission will use the hearing to examine the role of the State, including the Ministry of Education and the (then) Department of Social Welfare. The ministry had oversight regarding the education provided and the Department of Social Welfare was responsible for placing and monitoring some of the children at the school.Related criminal prosecutions.

Two St John of God brothers, Rodger Moloney and Bernard McGrath, have been convicted in New Zealand of abusing boys at Marylands School. McGrath was also convicted for offending against young people at the Hebron Trust.

While these criminal cases focused on individual criminal wrongdoing, a lot more is unknown. This includes the nature and extent of other allegations of abuse, and the roles and possible failures of the Catholic Church and the State.

Evidence from Police relating to the criminal processes involving St John of God brothers will also be presented. Barriers to disabled people participating in Police criminal investigations and prosecutions will be explored.About the Hospitaller Order of St John of God.

The Hospitaller Order of St John of God was established over 500 years ago. The order has a global presence, divided into provinces. Each province is run by a leader known as a Provincial. The head of the worldwide order is known as the Superior General or Prior General and is based in Rome.

St John of God brothers based in Ireland established a presence for the order in Australia in 1947. The Australian-based brothers expanded to Aotearoa in 1955.

