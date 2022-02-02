'Milestone reached' for Waiaroha water storage and treatment facility

Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 - 10:26

A milestone has been reached in the construction of the Waiaroha water storage and treatment facility this week, with the concrete foundation laid for first of two water storage tanks.

On Monday, 50 truckloads of concrete were poured to form the pad on which the tank will sit. Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was a significant step in what is the last major component of the Hastings District Council Drinking Water Strategy.

"Our Council is determined to ensure that all of our drinking water supplies are safe, and that we have resilience and capacity. As well as enabling comprehensive water treatment, the reservoirs here and at the Frimley site mean we will have water stored in the case of emergency situations that damage the pipe network."

After the concrete pad is complete, work will begin on erecting the first of the tanks. Similar to the tank at the Frimley site, it will be built from the top down, starting at ground level. The dome roof will be constructed first, after which it will be jacked up and 1.5m high wall sections added, raising the tank up to its design height.

The water storage and treatment facility is due to be operating by early 2023, with the landscaping and education centre to be completed by mid-2023.

Meanwhile, the installation of the pipes and connections that will link the Waiaroha site to the existing network continues; leading from the facility site, along Hastings St and Warren St, to the roundabout at the corner of Heretaunga St and Warren St.

That work is about two-thirds completed with the laying of pipe down Warren St South and a new connection on the corner of Warren St and Eastbourne St to be carried out over the next two months.