Pig farm prosecution 'shows importance' of correct farming practices

Rotorua’s Kleadmak Farms has been fined $27,000 and imposed an enforcement order for grazing of pigs in the bed of a tributary of the NgongotahÄ catchment.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council prosecuted Kleadmak Farms in October 2020 for the grazing in native bush which caused significant disturbance and habitat destruction near Umurua Stream, plus discharges of pig effluent and mobilised sediment.

Kleadmak Farms pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to an enforcement order involving the removal of all pigs, with none to ever graze on the land again.

Judge J A Smith also ordered stock exclusion zones to be agreed with Regional Council, and those zones to be adequately fenced off by 31 March 2022. Notably, these stock exclusion zones are to be protected via a covenant over the property which will help protect the area from similar offences in the future.

Regional Council Compliance Manager, Alex Miller, says the judge’s conviction highlights the importance of appropriate farming practices and stock exclusion.

"This is a really solid outcome for this matter. It puts in place some measures to directly address the offending and ensure a better environmental outcome through the enforcement order.

It also demonstrates both legislation and the community do not accept poor farming practices which compromise our waterways. We expect active pasture management, such as ensuring stock don’t get into waterways, maintaining fencing, monitoring flow-paths and minimising nutrient loss to avoid negative impacts on Lake Rotorua and the wider catchment.

Everybody has a responsibility to manage their land use to avoid impacting our taonga lakes," says Mr Miller.

Judge Smith says the sentencing outcomes will lead to long term benefits beyond this prosecution itself.

"There is a clear and certain way forward in respect of this site and that the predations of the pigs in the stream area will not continue into the future. Furthermore, there will be broader riparian protection on this property into the future" says Judge Smith.

For more information on environmental enforcement and to view the sentencing decisions, please visit our website, www.boprc.govt.nz/environmental-enforcement

Under the Resource Management Act, regional council’s unitary and territorial authorities have primary responsibility for compliance, monitoring and enforcing the Act to help manage natural resources and protect the environment.

How to protect our taonga lakes through farming practices

- Actively manage your pasture

- Keep your stock out of waterways

- Managing stock during wet seasons

- Fencing off environmentally sensitive areas.

Not sure where to fence? Regional Council can assist, talk to your land management officer!

Please call 0800 884 880 or visit www.boprc.govt.nz/environment/land