Sport and arts funds open for applications - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 - 10:56

Are you part of a rural sports club or team or involved in the arts? If so, now’s the time to get your application in for funding through the Sport NZ Rural Travel Fund or the Creative Communities Scheme Local Arts Fund.

The Sport NZ Rural Travel Fund aims to encourage youth (5 to 18 years) in rural areas to participate in local sports competitions.

Community Partnerships Advisor, Jodie Griffiths, said the funding is available to rural sport clubs and rural school teams with young people who need help to fund their transport costs to local competitions in Marlborough.

The application period for the Sport NZ Rural Travel Fund closes at 5.00 pm on Friday 4 March. For more information or to apply visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/sport-nz-rural-travel-fund

"The Creative Communities Scheme Local Arts Fund aims to increase access and participation in local arts activities," Mrs Griffiths said.

"Individuals or groups can apply to this fund for support for materials for arts activities or programmes, venue or equipment hire, personnel and administrative costs for short-term projects, and promotion and publicity of arts activities."

"Over the past two years Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the arts sector. We really encourage anyone involved in arts activities and projects to put forward an application and we’re happy to discuss any ideas with groups or individuals prior to them submitting to the fund," she said.

Applications for the Creative Communities Scheme Local Arts Fund close at 5.00 pm on Friday 4 March. For more information, or to apply visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-creative-communities-scheme

For further information about the Sport NZ Rural Travel Fund or the Creative Communities Scheme Local Arts Fund please contact Jodie Griffiths, Community Partnerships Advisor, on Ph: 03 520 7400 or email: jodie.griffiths@marlborough.govt.nz