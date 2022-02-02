Wages continue steady rise - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 - 12:30

Wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) was 2.6 percent in the year to the December 2021 quarter, while average ordinary time hourly earnings rose 3.8 percent, Stats NZ said today.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings, as measured by the Quarterly Employment Survey, rose 3.8 percent in the year to the December 2021 quarter to reach $35.61. This follows a 3.5 percent annual increase in the September 2021 quarter.

The LCI for all salary and wage rates (including overtime) increased 2.6 percent in the year to the December 2021 quarter, up from 2.4 percent in the year to September 2021 quarter.

