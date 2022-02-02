Otago media experts: In the news this week - University of Otago

Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 - 14:42

We have updated our list of researchers available this week on issues in the news. We will endeavour to update this list again if more researchers become available.

Scroll down for expertise in:

Government decision in today’s announcement to cut booster vaccination gap to three months from Friday -new Urgent need to improve global Covid-19 health care waste management (Following WHO report issued yesterday) -Please see commentary below from Associate Professor of Environmental Health Alex MacMillan, scroll down for contact details MIQ system

Associate Professor Alex MacMillan:

"It’s excellent to see this thorough report on the multiple harms from the overwhelming PPE waste resulting from the pandemic. We know there needs to be more thinking about the balance between our immediate responses to the current pandemic, and avoiding undermining the environmental systems that help protect us from the next one (as well as avoiding a whole lot of other health harms).

Pressure from high income countries like NZ, on the source producers of PPE and other equipment like test kits, can provide successful pressure for rapidly innovating design and practice at source for all countries, including those who don’t have adequate systems for safely dealing with medical waste.

While PPE and associated pandemic technologies are vital for protecting healthcare workers and addressing the pandemic, they need to avoid causing more harm than good across their lifecycle. More sustainable alternatives already exist, and this report should be the impetus for investment in their further development and upscaling. It’s also an opportunity for innovators in Aotearoa to contribute to sustainable solutions."