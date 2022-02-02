Wednesday, 2 February, 2022 - 15:40

Wing 350 to graduate at the Royal New Zealand Police College tomorrow

Eighty new constables of Wing 350 have been attested at the Police College in Porirua and their graduation ceremony will be held tomorrow Thursday 3 February.

Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Dr Yvonne Crichton-Hill, and Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend the graduation ceremony, which will be livestreamed to family and friends.

The wing members will be deployed to every Police district in New Zealand.

They are a diverse group of people who have worked in roles such as a respiratory physiologist, a pastry chef, a professional rugby league player and a youth social worker.

Many in the wing have degrees, diplomas and trade qualifications.

Wing Patron Dr Yvonne Crichton-Hill is highly regarded for her social work and family harm research and expertise.

As a senior lecturer in social work and head of department at the University of Canterbury, her research focuses on intimate partner violence and family violence, and she also explores culturally responsive social work practice with a focus on Pacific communities.

She supports Police as an advisor to Commissioner Coster on his National Pacific Advisory Forum, which guides Police’s Pasifika national strategy.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student - Constable Taylor Barker, WaitematÄ District

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student - Constable Mandy Lardenoye, WaitematÄ District

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - Constable Savali Maelega Lilo, Auckland City District

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Michael Wallace, Waikato District

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award; and Firearms Award - Constable Jackson Sinclair, Waikato District

Deployment

The wing is being dispersed to districts as follows, starting duty on 14 February.

Northland - 1, WaitematÄ - 14, Auckland City - 14, Counties Manukau - 12, Waikato - 6, Bay of Plenty - 6, Eastern - 4, Central - 4, Wellington - 8, Tasman - 1, Canterbury - 7, Southern - 3

Wing demographics

Female 36.3%; male 63.8%; NZ European 56.3%; MÄori 20%; Pacific 12.5%; Asian 10% and LAAM 1.3%.

Hei ÄpÅpÅ ka whakapÅtaetia te rÄngai 350 ki Te KÄreti o Te Karauna mÅ NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa

Kua kopoua e 80 ngÄ pirihimana o te rÄngai 350 ki Te KÄreti mÅ NgÄ Pirihimana ki Porirua, Ä, ka tÅ« te whakapÅtaetanga ÄpÅpÅ, hei te RÄpare 3 Pepuere.

Ka tae Ä-tinana a Minita Poto Williams rÄtou ko te kairangi o te rÄngai a TÄkuta Yvonne Crichton-Hill, ko te KÅmihana a Andrew Coster ki te whakapÅtaetanga, tÄrÄ ka pÄohotia ki ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ hoa anÅ hoki.

Ka tohua ngÄ mema rÄngai ki ngÄ rohe Pirihimana katoa i Aotearoa.

He rÅpÅ« kanorau Änei tÄngata, Ätahi kua mahi hei kaimÄtai pÅ«naha arahau, hei kaitunu pÅhÄ, hei mÄtanga kaiwhutupÅro rÄ«ki, hei kaitauwhiro rangatahi anÅ hoki.

Kei te nuingÄ o te rÄngai Ä rÄtou tohu paetahi, tohu pÅkairua, tohu mahi Ä-rehe anÅ hoki.

Kua rongonui te kairangi o te rÄngai a TÄkuta Yvonne Crichton-Hill mÅ Äna mahi tauwhiro, Äna mahi rangahau tÅ«kino whÄnau anÅ hoki.

Ko te nuinga o Äna mahi hei pÅ«kenga matua mÅ ngÄ mahi tauwhiro, hei pou o te tari ki Te Whare WÄnanga o Waitaha, ka arotahi tana rangahau ki ngÄ mahi tÅ«kino Ä-hoa moe, Ä-whÄnau anÅ hoki, Ä, ka whakatÅmenengia hoki ngÄ tikanga tauwhiro Ä-ahurea me te arotahi ki ngÄ hapori o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.

E tautoko ana ia i NgÄ Pirihimana hei kaitohutohu ki te KÅmihana mÅ Äna mahi ki te wÄnanga Ä-motu o ngÄ kaitohutohu o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, tÄrÄ e arataki ana i tÄ NgÄ Pirihimana rautaki Ä-motu mÅ ngÄ tÄngata o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.

NgÄ Whakawhiwhinga

Ko tÄ te minita tohu whakamana i te tino tauira - Pirihimana Taylor Barker, Te Rohe o Te WaitematÄ

Ko tÄ te kairangi tohu whakamana i te tino tauira tuarua - Pirihimana Mandy Lardenoye, Te Rohe o Te WaitematÄ

Ko tÄ te KÅmihana tohu mÅ te kaiÄrahitanga - Pirihimana Savali Maelega Lilo, Te Rohe o Te TÄone o TÄmaki Makaurau

Ko tÄ te tohu whakapakari tinana me te tÄtai whakangungu - Pirihimana Michael Wallace, Te Rohe o Waikato

Ko tÄ te tohu whakapakari kaitaraiwa me te whakaharatau mahi Pirihimana Ä-rori; te tohu pÅ« - Pirihimana Jackson Sinclair, Te Rohe o Waikato

Te Hunga Ka Tohungia

Ka whakaehu te rÄngai ki ngÄ rohe e whai ake nei, Ä, ka tÄ«mata ngÄ mahi hei te 14 o Pepuere.

Te Hiku-o-te-ika - 1, WaitematÄ - 14, Te Rohe o Manukau - 12, Waikato - 6, Te Waiariki - 6, Te RÄwhiti - 4, ki WaengapÅ« - 4, Te Whanganui-a-Tara - 8, TÄhimana - 1, Waitaha - 7, Te Tai Tonga - 3

NgÄ Tatauranga a Te RÄngai

Wahine 36.3%; TÄne 63.8%; PÄkehÄ 56.3%; MÄori 20%; NgÄ TÄngata o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa 12.5%; Ähia 10% me ngÄ tauiwi 1.3%.

KA MUTU

HE PÄNUI KI TE HUNGA PÄPÄHO: NÄ ngÄ herenga o te KOWHEORI, kua whakakorengia te hunga pÄpÄho kia tae Ä-tinana ÄpÅpÅ ki te whakapÅtaetanga.

TÄnÄ koa, whakapÄ atu ki media@police.govt.nz mÅ ngÄ pakirehua e hÄngai ana ki te whakapÅtaetanga.

Ka whakaputaina tÄtahi makahÄ«ni Tekau Tahi e pÄ ana ki te whakapÅtaetanga, me ngÄ whakaahua, ki te pae tukutuku a NgÄ Pirihimana.