|
[ login or create an account ]
Wing 350 to graduate at the Royal New Zealand Police College tomorrow
Eighty new constables of Wing 350 have been attested at the Police College in Porirua and their graduation ceremony will be held tomorrow Thursday 3 February.
Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Dr Yvonne Crichton-Hill, and Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend the graduation ceremony, which will be livestreamed to family and friends.
The wing members will be deployed to every Police district in New Zealand.
They are a diverse group of people who have worked in roles such as a respiratory physiologist, a pastry chef, a professional rugby league player and a youth social worker.
Many in the wing have degrees, diplomas and trade qualifications.
Wing Patron Dr Yvonne Crichton-Hill is highly regarded for her social work and family harm research and expertise.
As a senior lecturer in social work and head of department at the University of Canterbury, her research focuses on intimate partner violence and family violence, and she also explores culturally responsive social work practice with a focus on Pacific communities.
She supports Police as an advisor to Commissioner Coster on his National Pacific Advisory Forum, which guides Police’s Pasifika national strategy.
Awards
Minister’s Award recognising top student - Constable Taylor Barker, WaitematÄ District
Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student - Constable Mandy Lardenoye, WaitematÄ District
Commissioner’s Award for Leadership - Constable Savali Maelega Lilo, Auckland City District
Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award - Constable Michael Wallace, Waikato District
Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award; and Firearms Award - Constable Jackson Sinclair, Waikato District
Deployment
The wing is being dispersed to districts as follows, starting duty on 14 February.
Northland - 1, WaitematÄ - 14, Auckland City - 14, Counties Manukau - 12, Waikato - 6, Bay of Plenty - 6, Eastern - 4, Central - 4, Wellington - 8, Tasman - 1, Canterbury - 7, Southern - 3
Wing demographics
Female 36.3%; male 63.8%; NZ European 56.3%; MÄori 20%; Pacific 12.5%; Asian 10% and LAAM 1.3%.
--
Hei ÄpÅpÅ ka whakapÅtaetia te rÄngai 350 ki Te KÄreti o Te Karauna mÅ NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa
Kua kopoua e 80 ngÄ pirihimana o te rÄngai 350 ki Te KÄreti mÅ NgÄ Pirihimana ki Porirua, Ä, ka tÅ« te whakapÅtaetanga ÄpÅpÅ, hei te RÄpare 3 Pepuere.
Ka tae Ä-tinana a Minita Poto Williams rÄtou ko te kairangi o te rÄngai a TÄkuta Yvonne Crichton-Hill, ko te KÅmihana a Andrew Coster ki te whakapÅtaetanga, tÄrÄ ka pÄohotia ki ngÄ whÄnau, ngÄ hoa anÅ hoki.
Ka tohua ngÄ mema rÄngai ki ngÄ rohe Pirihimana katoa i Aotearoa.
He rÅpÅ« kanorau Änei tÄngata, Ätahi kua mahi hei kaimÄtai pÅ«naha arahau, hei kaitunu pÅhÄ, hei mÄtanga kaiwhutupÅro rÄ«ki, hei kaitauwhiro rangatahi anÅ hoki.
Kei te nuingÄ o te rÄngai Ä rÄtou tohu paetahi, tohu pÅkairua, tohu mahi Ä-rehe anÅ hoki.
Kua rongonui te kairangi o te rÄngai a TÄkuta Yvonne Crichton-Hill mÅ Äna mahi tauwhiro, Äna mahi rangahau tÅ«kino whÄnau anÅ hoki.
Ko te nuinga o Äna mahi hei pÅ«kenga matua mÅ ngÄ mahi tauwhiro, hei pou o te tari ki Te Whare WÄnanga o Waitaha, ka arotahi tana rangahau ki ngÄ mahi tÅ«kino Ä-hoa moe, Ä-whÄnau anÅ hoki, Ä, ka whakatÅmenengia hoki ngÄ tikanga tauwhiro Ä-ahurea me te arotahi ki ngÄ hapori o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.
E tautoko ana ia i NgÄ Pirihimana hei kaitohutohu ki te KÅmihana mÅ Äna mahi ki te wÄnanga Ä-motu o ngÄ kaitohutohu o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, tÄrÄ e arataki ana i tÄ NgÄ Pirihimana rautaki Ä-motu mÅ ngÄ tÄngata o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa.
NgÄ Whakawhiwhinga
Ko tÄ te minita tohu whakamana i te tino tauira - Pirihimana Taylor Barker, Te Rohe o Te WaitematÄ
Ko tÄ te kairangi tohu whakamana i te tino tauira tuarua - Pirihimana Mandy Lardenoye, Te Rohe o Te WaitematÄ
Ko tÄ te KÅmihana tohu mÅ te kaiÄrahitanga - Pirihimana Savali Maelega Lilo, Te Rohe o Te TÄone o TÄmaki Makaurau
Ko tÄ te tohu whakapakari tinana me te tÄtai whakangungu - Pirihimana Michael Wallace, Te Rohe o Waikato
Ko tÄ te tohu whakapakari kaitaraiwa me te whakaharatau mahi Pirihimana Ä-rori; te tohu pÅ« - Pirihimana Jackson Sinclair, Te Rohe o Waikato
Te Hunga Ka Tohungia
Ka whakaehu te rÄngai ki ngÄ rohe e whai ake nei, Ä, ka tÄ«mata ngÄ mahi hei te 14 o Pepuere.
Te Hiku-o-te-ika - 1, WaitematÄ - 14, Te Rohe o Manukau - 12, Waikato - 6, Te Waiariki - 6, Te RÄwhiti - 4, ki WaengapÅ« - 4, Te Whanganui-a-Tara - 8, TÄhimana - 1, Waitaha - 7, Te Tai Tonga - 3
NgÄ Tatauranga a Te RÄngai
Wahine 36.3%; TÄne 63.8%; PÄkehÄ 56.3%; MÄori 20%; NgÄ TÄngata o Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa 12.5%; Ähia 10% me ngÄ tauiwi 1.3%.
KA MUTU
HE PÄNUI KI TE HUNGA PÄPÄHO: NÄ ngÄ herenga o te KOWHEORI, kua whakakorengia te hunga pÄpÄho kia tae Ä-tinana ÄpÅpÅ ki te whakapÅtaetanga.
TÄnÄ koa, whakapÄ atu ki media@police.govt.nz mÅ ngÄ pakirehua e hÄngai ana ki te whakapÅtaetanga.
Ka whakaputaina tÄtahi makahÄ«ni Tekau Tahi e pÄ ana ki te whakapÅtaetanga, me ngÄ whakaahua, ki te pae tukutuku a NgÄ Pirihimana.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice