Civil Defence focus moves north - WCEM

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 11:34

The Metservice Red weather event has left the Westland and Grey districts relatively unscathed overnight after agencies, and communities, prepared for the worst.

Te Aroha Cook, West Coast Group Controller, said that the planning and response focus has now shifted to Buller, and in particular, Westport.

"Metservice have advised that there is more rain to come for this area. We are working closely with the Buller Emergency Operations Centre to assist where we can.

The advice from the Buller EOC is to be ready today in case you have to evacuate. Have your grab bags ready, connect with friends and family, assist neighbours to get ready, and make sure your car is ready to go."

Civil Defence and partner agencies will continue to monitor the event and the impact on communities.

"If people are concerned for their safety, please make plans to relocate to friends and family now. For any emergency assistance required call 111."

The Civil Defence Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) in Buller, and the Emergency Co-ordination Centre (ECC) at Westland Recreation Centre in Greymouth, continue to be fully activated. The Westland EOC will continue to closely monitor the remainder of the event into tomorrow.

You can keep up to date with the latest information by following the West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page, check state highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland and weather conditions at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

For more information on how you can be prepared refer to https://getready.govt.nz/