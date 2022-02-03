Safer and better connections coming for Cameron Road - Tauranga City Council

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 12:00

Construction work on Cameron Road is in full swing, and it is exciting to see the beginnings of some of the new facilities emerge that will be in place once construction is completed.

One of the key outcomes from the project is providing safer connections. We’re adding extra crossings for pedestrians and cyclists and also some road intersections connecting with Cameron Road will be improved to create a safer and more pedestrian and cycle-friendly area.

Max Hale, Access Coordinator at the CCS Disability Action, Bay of Plenty, advocates for improving access in the community. "This upgrade will make it safer, given that Cameron Road is such a main road of Tauranga. A really important part will be sufficient crossing points and accessible public transport - a lot of disabled people rely heavily on public transport, so we are making sure it’s safe to cross the road."

These changes include installing traffic lights with signalised crossings at some of the main intersections on Cameron Road. One of these will be at the Ninth Avenue intersection, which is well known to have safety concerns. To make this intersection safer for people to cross the roads and bike riders to use, initial work at the roundabout will begin this coming week, including removal of the large Swamp Oak tree.

Tauranga City Council’s Director of Transport, Brendan Bisley, says "where we need to remove a small number of trees, we will be balancing the loss of these trees with native trees and plants in other suitable areas along Cameron Road." Mana whenua will be given the wood from the 16 trees that will need to be removed as part of this project.

Trees and plants are a major feature of what we will see once the construction is completed with 30,000 more trees, plants and grasses added along Cameron Road from the city centre to 17th Avenue. "Adding significantly more trees and planting will help us to create walkable, pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods that are safe, open and clean, with places to meet - all things our local Te Papa community has said they would like," Brendan says.

Making such major changes to one of this city’s key connecting routes does not come without disruption, but the end results will be of significant value to many more people in our community. Yvonne Rooney, Council’s Travel Safe Coordinator: Workplaces says, "it is critical we improve connections for all road users, particularly those who are vulnerable or choose to travel by alternative modes. The final outcomes from the current construction along Cameron Road will certainly see this for our community."

This project has received funding of $45M from the Government’s IRG COVID Recovery Fund.