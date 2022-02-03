Red Warning for Heavy Rain extended - MetService

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 13:55

MetService has extended the timing of the Red Warnings for Heavy Rain in Buller and Westland as an atmospheric river of warm and moist air continues to bring heavy rain to the South Island’s west coast, and warm, humid conditions to the rest of Aotearoa. Rain moves over the North Island into the weekend as southerlies drop temperatures in the south.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James says, "There has already been significant rainfall on the West Coast. This weather system brought 123mm to Westport airport in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday, the wettest February day there since records began in 1944. Many other weather stations also recorded huge totals in the same period, with around 380mm at Mueller Hut in Aoraki/Mt Cook National park and 209.2mm at Haast."

"The severe weather is still ongoing for some areas and people in these areas need to remain alert and keep up to date with the forecasts. A second band of rain is expected to affect the west coast on Friday , see bit.ly/AllWarnings for all the details. This is a big weather event - we only issue Red Warnings when we expect significant impacts and we have already seen these in slips, power outages and road closures and a local state of emergency being declared."

A swathe of Red and Orange Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches remain in force for western and northern South Island. It is recommended that people remain up to date with the latest forecasts as the details may change as new information becomes available.

Towards this long weekend, the front moves slowly northwards and weakens slightly. "We are not expecting the same sorts of rainfall numbers for the North Island, though there is a chance of heavy falls for Taranaki, Taumarunui, Taihape, Tararua district, Kapiti-Horowhenua and Wellington, where Heavy Rain Watches are in force from early Saturday morning. Farther south, the Marlborough Sounds, and Canterbury foothills are also under a watch for heavy rain on Friday and Saturday," adds James.

This will be welcome news for North Island farmers and growers after a prolonged dry and hot spell. "The first week of February brings more rain to the central and upper North Island than has been seen for the whole of January, though after this week another long dry spell is likely," says James. "While North Island growers will be pleased with this decent dose of relief, those travelling for Waitangi weekend will need to plan accordingly."

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead:

To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings Issued routinely once or twice a day Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert:

When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather. During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action:

When severe weather is imminent or is occurring Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action:

When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!