New Taylor Pass recreational space given the green light - Marlborough DC

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 13:57

Council’s Assets and Services committee today approved, subject to full Council ratification, $1 million for the development of an extensive new recreational space in the Taylor Pass in Blenheim.

This funding comes from Council’s Land Subdivision Reserve that is provided by levies charged to developers for reserves and community facilities as part of the subdivision creation process. Council allocates this funding to a range of local projects throughout the year.

Assets and Services Committee Chair, Councillor Nadine Taylor, says the almost 20 hectares of new recreational space to the south and west of George Conroy Drive is really exciting for the region. "Not only will it enhance the area, it will also benefit our community who will have a large new reserve close to town to utilise and enjoy."

"The landscape design concept plans include new plantings, development of greenspaces, an amphitheatre styled area for outdoor activities including walking, biking, events and festivals, and leisure," Councillor Taylor said.

"Given its location, the recreational space, which will be developed over the next four years, provides a key connection from nearby residential areas to the already popular Taylor River tracks," she said.

Work on this project has been in the pipeline for many years. The 2013 Taylor River Floodway Reserve Recreation and Amenity Plan (Taylor Plan) provided a list of future development ideas based on consultation with the community at the time. As well as identifying a designated recreational space, the plan proposed the development of a dog park, a carpark and a toilet to service the area.

"A new dog park is another great project to come out of the concept plan," Councillor Taylor said.

"We’ve seen the success of the Renwick Dog Park and now we have the opportunity to bring a similar concept to Blenheim."

"Today’s investment reflects the importance of interesting and attractive recreational areas to our Marlborough communities. It will be another offering for recreational activity, for all ages and will ensure our reserves and facilities continue to meet growing demand," she said.