Council prepared for an outbreak of Omicron

Thursday, 3 February, 2022 - 17:03

Making sure council services remain available for all members of the community has been Grey District Council’s key driver throughout the Covid pandemic, and our focus continues as we prepare to face the Omicron variant in our community.

Council staff have been developing contingency plans in preparation for a widespread outbreak to ensure essential services will continue. These include maintaining key infrastructure such as water treatment plants and our transport network animal control, consents and other customer service functions including our recreational facilities.

To ensure we have the staff available to maintain levels of service we have actioned a core resilience plan which includes; swapping skilled staff from one team to another, staff working from home or in small bubbles in order to reduce the risk associated with all staff working together in the same location. Systems have been put in place to ensure that if staff do get sick, the virus spread is limited, and we have other staff readily available to fill their shoes.

Our planning efforts are based on the best available information but as we have learned in recent times a degree of uncertainty exists and things can change quickly. As the situation evolves, we will continue to work with staff and contractors to limit impacts on our service and to communities.

Keep up to date by visiting the Council website at greydc.govt.nz or our Facebook page where you can find details of Council services under the various COVID Protection Framework settings and where changes to availability of facilities and levels of services will be notified, should they be necessary.

We would like to limit face to face contact where possible and would appreciate your support while we do business with you, to help keep us all safe.

Contact us if you require further information or assistance by phoning our customer service representatives on 03 769 8600 or by email at info@greydc.govt