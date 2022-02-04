Early March deadline for scholarship - Northland Regional Council

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 09:11

Time is running out to apply for eight $3000 scholarships being offered to provide a springboard for future environmental leaders and champions. Nominations for the council’s ‘TÅ« i te ora Scholarship’ opened in December last year and will run until Wednesday 02 March 2022.

As of today (subs: 04 February) the council had received eight completed applications with another dozen partially completed/in train. Worth $3000 each, the annual scholarships recognise, encourage and support students to undertake study, research or training that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions, whilst contributing to council’s vision ‘Our Northland - together we thrive’. Council’s environmental and regulatory functions include these areas:

Environmental science and data analysis Flood and natural hazard engineering and management

Biosecurity Water management Climate change Environmental planning and policy Geographic information system (GIS)

Land management.

The scholarships have a specific aim to build MÄori capacity within Te Taitokerau, with four of the eight scholarships earmarked for MÄori who whakapapa to Te Taitokerau. Of the remaining four scholarships offered, another has also been set aside for a student undertaking study, research or training related to council’s land or water functions.

Applicants must be New Zealand citizens or permanent residents who live in Northland (or have family that does) or whakapapa to Te Taitokerau. They must also be enrolled (or have an intention to enrol) in a recognised tertiary course of study that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions and be studying at an undergraduate or higher qualification level.

Full eligibility criteria and application form are available from scholarships.nrc.govt.nz All applications/supporting documentation must be submitted online by Wednesday 02 March 2022. Once the application period closes in early-March 2022, a selection panel from the council’s Community Engagement, Environmental Services and MÄori Engagement teams will review them.