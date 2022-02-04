Emergency Operations Centre in Hokitika still operational

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 09:20

Westland District's Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) remains operational today, with the Metservice lowering the heavy rain warning to Orange for Westland South of Otira. Peak intensities are expected about the ranges on Friday morning.

"EOC staff in coordination with the WCRC have been checking the river levels and Waiho, Whataroa and Wanganui River are currently fine," Local Controller Simon Bastion says. "We are aware that the capacity in the headwaters of the Hokitika is rising and we will be keeping a watch on this throughout the day."

"Based on the current conditions and discussions with the Metservice we do not predict any significant flooding in low lying areas. There may be intermittent surface flooding dependent on isolated rainfall intensity. Our advice to business owners and residents remains the same, if they feel unsafe please make plans to evacuate to higher ground. We will leave the sandbags in place in Hokitika until the weekend."

"We once again we thank our communities for providing vital intel over the last 3 days and please keep this coming in if there are any changes in conditions or areas of concern."

"We will continue to assess our operations through the day, and will cease operations tonight if the rain continues to clear as forecast. Some of our staff may still be redeployed to assist with the operations in Greymouth and Buller."