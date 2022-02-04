Buller Health is evacuating - West Coast DHB

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 12:45

Buller Health is relocating health services to the Holcim site on 901 Capefowl Wind Road, Capefowl Wind.

While evacuation is underway, we have a team at Buller Health who will continue to provide acute care in Foote Ward.

Remember, if you need health advice, please call Healthline on 0800 611 116 - calls are answered 24/7. If you need to be seen, they will tell you what to do and where to go.

If it’s an emergency, call 111 as per usual.

A reminder from our public health team - please treat all flood water as contaminated.

Sewage may be mixed with flood waters and can cause serious illness.

That means you need to wash your hands thoroughly or use hand gel after coming into contact with flood water.

If you need to evacuate, please remember to take your masks and hand sanitizer especially if you are going to an evacuation centre.

West Coast DHB

