Drivers urged to stay alert and secure on the roads this weekend - Brake

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 14:30

Road safety charity Brake is reminding drivers to give the roads their full attention and to ensure everyone is buckled up if travelling this Waitangi weekend. The charity is urging drivers to plan their journeys, minimise distractions and ensure everyone in their vehicle is wearing a seatbelt.

Distraction is still a significant road safety issue. In 2020, 24 people were killed and 125 people seriously injured in crashes where distraction was a factor [1].

Wearing a seatbelt and having children in appropriate child seats significantly reduces the risk of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Using a three-point seat belt reduces the chance of dying or being seriously injured by 40-50% [2]. Drivers are responsible for making sure all passengers under the age of 15 are properly restrained, but they should also be ensuring all their passengers buckle up.

Drivers should also make sure any children are in appropriate child restraints. By law children must be in a child restraint until they are 7 years old, but Brake recommends that children stay in a child seat until they are 148cm tall. Adult seat belts are designed to give protection to people taller than that, so until they reach that height, children need a child seat to ensure they are protected. Using a child restraint appropriate for your child’s height and weight and properly fitted reduces the risk of injury in a crash by 70% compared to an adult seat belt [3].

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ Director says: "We see the devastating consequences that crashes involving distractions or not wearing seatbelts have on families when loved ones are killed or seriously injured. Driving requires 100% of your concentration so it’s essential you are fit for the road before setting off and ensure you aren’t distracted by things such as your mobile phone or GPS.

"Wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest things you can do to reduce your risk of being killed or seriously injured if you’re involved in a crash so it’s essential you ensure you and your passengers are wearing them on every trip, and children are in suitable child seats."

With severe weather warnings and watches still in place for some parts of the country, Brake is also urging people to check weather reports before travelling and to follow its ABC advice for driving in bad weather.

"Bad weather conditions create additional risks on the road so it’s important to check weather warnings and follow local advice. If you are travelling it’s essential to be prepared, slow down and allow plenty of distance between you and any vehicles in front," Ms Perry added.

