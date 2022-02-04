Night works at Puhoi Road intersection from mid-February - NX2 Group

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 14:48

NX2 advises people travelling through the Pūhoi area that we are starting night works the at Pūhoi Road intersection in mid-February 2022. This will enable works on the Pūhoi offramp intersection, which will involve installing drainage, paving works, and finishing works on the corner of SH1 and Pūhoi Road. For safety reasons and to minimise the disruption to the travelling public, the work will be carried out at night.

Schedule of upcoming nightworks:

Road Closure: A small section of Pūhoi Road will be closed for four nights, from Sunday 20 February 2022 to Wednesday 23 February 2022, between 9.30pm to 4am. The dates are weather dependent and may be postponed if necessary.

Signposted detours and traffic management will be in place. As the detours will add a considerable amount of time to journeys, NX2 encourages road users to plan their travel for outside the closure hours, where possible. www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz

There will also be additional work at night requiring stop/go traffic management on Pūhoi Road. Works will start on Sunday 13 February 2022 and then again on the 24 February 2022, as per the above nightworks schedule.

Sunday 13 February 2022 - Thursday 17 February 2022 Stop/Go 9:00pm to 4:00am

Sunday 20 February 2022 - Wednesday 23 February 2022 Road Closure 9:30pm to 4:00am

Thursday 24 February 2022 - Thursday 10 March 2022 Stop/Go 9:00pm to 4:00am

NX2 apologises for any inconvenience caused during the closure and thanks road users for their understanding while this important work is completed.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable transport connection between Auckland and Northland.

