Horizons to keep an eye on rain event - Horizons Regional Council

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 15:11

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff met today to discuss the weather warning in place for parts of the region over the long weekend.

While Horizons’ river modelling does not forecast any significant flood events in the major catchments, staff will be keeping an eye on the situation and have staff ready to respond if required.

Horizons chief executive Michael McCartney says he appreciates that those who experienced flooding prior to Christmas may feel anxious with rain on the way.

"I’d like to reassure our communities that work has been done behind the scenes to make sure we’re ready if we need to be," he says.

"People may see some surface flooding or run off due to the ground being hard after all this hot weather we’ve been having. However, our river systems have capacity to deal with what rain we are expecting over the weekend and we will also be keeping an eye on the situation going into next week."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz