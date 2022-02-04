New Director of Training at RNZPC - New Zealand Police

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 15:55

When Warwick Morehu left Police College more than three decades ago, he was initially posted to Rotorua as a young constable.

This week he was welcomed back, but as Superintendent Morehu - new Director of Training at The Royal New Zealand Police College.

Warwick affiliates to many iwi of Te Arawa, however through his father’s side he affiliates to Ngati Tahu and Ngati Whaoa, from kuia Whata Henare, daughter of Herapeka. He is passionate about Te Reo me ona tikanga which is a continuous journey, he says.

After six years as TaupÅ Area Commander, Warwick says the move out of the Bay of Plenty area is a tough one, but with wife Leanne taking up a national role for the Department of Corrections in Wellington, he knows it is the right move and is excited about the opportunities it presents.

"When I look at the Police College, it’s the opportunity to effect change for the whole motu.

It’s working with our newest members to give them what they really need to do the best job in districts - the opportunity there is huge.

"I feel like this new role at the RNZPC is running the 13th district for the motu."

Warwick was welcomed to the role on Wednesday with a powhiri which included the Commissioner and Minister of Police, members of NgÄti Toa Rangatira, Police Executive, Horouta Marae kaumÄtua, and Department of Corrections representatives among others.

Commissioner Andrew Coster said: "Warwick, thank you for taking on this role. Leaders are the enablers, making sure their people have what they need in their environment to be great at what they do.

You have my full support as you stand at the stern of the Police College waka.

And while you’re on that journey I ask you to keep filling the waka huia with things of value to Police, iwi MÄori and all our communities."

While one of his favourite roles in Police was as a frontline sergeant, Warwick says working as TaupÅ Area Commander was a role that defined him.

"Being an Area Commander was always something I quietly aspired to.

It probably took a bit longer than it should have, more by my design than anything else.

I felt like I had completed my journey and I was happy to be in this role, but then relieving in the District Commander role opened my eyes again."

Reflecting on his time as TaupÅ Area Commander, Warwick says some of the greatest highlights have been watching staff grow, develop and "being able to support them through to leadership roles".

He acknowledges the amazing staff in the TaupÅ area and the difference they’ve made to the community.

Warwick has worked in a variety of roles across the Bay - from frontline to CIB, AOS to OC station for both ÅpÅtiki and Kawerau - as well as a stint as prevention manager in Counties Manukau.

It’s all experience he’ll take into the new role.

He’s known for his successes in Ngati Rangiwewehi, a kapa haka group derived from the federated tribes of Te Arawa where he often performed as the male lead.

He is a former top rugby player, appeared in the Once Were Warriors movie sequel and was the face of the 1999 World Cup Rugby campaign.

In one highlight from his police career, he was praised for his calm demeanour and mana while as TaupÅ police area commander he brought an end to a 22-hour siege in Onepu, a small Bay of Plenty town. The siege took place during a drug operation in 2016 where four police officers were shot and injured.

--

NÅ te wehenga o Warwick Morehu i Te Kura Pirihimana, koni atu i te toru tekau tau ki muri, i tÄ«mata ai tÅna mahi hei pirihimana hou ki Rotorua.

I tÄnei wiki, kua hoki mai, kua pÅwhiritia hei Hupiritene Morehu - te Kaiwhakahaere Whakangungu hou ki Te Kura KÄreti o Te Karauna mÅ NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa.

He uri a Warwick nÅ ngÄ iwi maha o Te Arawa, heoi, he hononga anÅ Åna i te taha o tÅna pÄpÄ ki a NgÄti Tahu me NgÄti Whaoa, nÅ tÅna kuia a Whata henare, te tamÄhine a Herapeka.

He ngÄkaunui tÅna mÅ Te Reo me Åna tikanga, Ä, ko tÄna, he haerenga kÄore anÅ kia oti.

NÅ muri mai i ngÄ tau e ono hei toihau o Te Rohe o TaupÅ, ko tÄ Warwick, he uaua mÅna kia wehe mai i Te Waiariki, engari e mÅhiotia ana koinei te whakataunga tika, nÄ te mea kua whiwhi tÅ«ranga Ä-motu tÅna makau a Leanne ki Ara Poutama Aotearoa, ki PÅneke, Ä, e manahau ana rÄtou mÅ ngÄ whiwhinga kei mua i te aroaro.

"NÅku ka titiro atu ki Te Kura Pirihimana, ko te whiwhinga mÅku, kia whakamana i te haere whakamua mÅ te motu katoa.

Ko te mahi tahi anÅ hoki me Å mÄtou mema hou kia whÄngai atu ki a rÄtou ngÄ mea e hiahia nuitia e tutuki pai ai Ä rÄtou mahi ki ngÄ rohe - inÄ te nui o ngÄ whiwhinga.

"E whakaaro ana au e pÄrÄ ana te tÅ«ranga hou ki RNZPC i te whakahaere o te rohe 13 i te motu."

I pÅwhiritia a Warwick ki te tÅ«ranga hou i tÄnei wiki, Ä, i tae Ä-tinana Te KÅmihana me te Minita o NgÄ Pirihimana, Ätahi mema o NgÄti Toa Rangatira, Pou Pirihimana, kaumÄtua o Horouta Marae, me Ätahi mÄngai o Ara Poutama Aotearoa anÅ hoki.

Ko tÄ KÅmihana Andrew Coster: "E Warwick, tÄnÄ koe i tÅ whakaae mai kia whakakapi i tÄnei o ngÄ tÅ«ranga.

Ko tÄ te kaiÄrahi, he whakakaha, he whakamana, he whakatÅ«turu, he whÄngai atu ki Å rÄtou tangata tÄrÄ e hiahiatia ana, e tutuki ai Ä rÄtou mahi.

E tautoko mÄrika ana ahau i a koe e tÅ« ana ki te kei o te waka o Te Kura Pirihimana.

I a koe e haere ana i tÄnei haerenga, tÄnÄ koa, whakakÄ«ngia te waka huia me ngÄ mea e whai hua ana ki NgÄ Pirihimana, te iwi MÄori me Å mÄtou hapori katoa."

Ahakoa ko tana tino tÅ«ranga hei tÄriana pou mua, ko tÄ Warwick, ko te mahi hei Toihau o Te Rohe o TaupÅ te tÅ«ranga i tino para i te huarahi mÅna.

"Ko tÄnei tÅ«ranga o te Toihau Ä-rohe tÄtahi tÅ«ranga i whÄinga nuitia e au.

TÄrÄ pea, i takaroa te whai o tÄrÄ whÄinga, nÄku kÄ tÄrÄ i whakatakoto.

I whakaaro au kua mana taku haerenga, Ä, i hari au nÅku i tÄnei tÅ«ranga, engari, ko te whakakÄ« Äputa hei Toihau Nui Ä-rohe tÄrÄ i huakina anÅ i a whatu."

E whaiwhakaaro ana ki te wÄ i a ia hei Toihau o Te Rohe o TaupÅ, ko tÄ Warwick ko ngÄ tino mea e ngÄkaunui ana ki a ia, ko te kite i ngÄ kaimahi e tupu, e whakapakari ana me te "tautoko anÅ hoki i a rÄtou ki ngÄ tÅ«ranga kaiÄrahi".

E mihi ana ia ki ngÄ kaimahi mÄ«haro i te rohe o TaupÅ me te rerekÄtanga kua uhia ki runga i te hapori.

Kua mahi a Warwick ki ngÄ tÅ«ranga maha puta noa i Te Waiariki - mai i ngÄ mahi pou mua ki te CIB, AOS me te teihana OC anÅ hoki mÅ ÅpÅtiki me Kawerau - me tÄtahi wÄ hei kaiwhakahaere Ärai ki roto o Counties Manukau.

Ko Änei wheako katoa ka kawea e ia ki te tÅ«ranga hou.

E mÅhiotia whÄnuitia ana ia mÅ Äna whakatutukitanga ki roto o NgÄti Rangiwewehi, tÄtahi kapa haka nÅ ngÄ iwi o Te Arawa, te wÄhi i tÅ« ia hei kaitataki tÄne.

He tino kaiwhutupÅro Å mua ia, i ehu ki te kiriata tuarua a Once Were Warriors, Ä, ko ia hoki te kanohi o Te Ipu WhutupÅro o Te Ao i te tau 1999.

Ko tÄtahi mea mÄ«haro e maumahara ana ia i tÅna ara Ä-pirihimana nei, ko te wÄ i whakamoemititia ia mÅ tÅna hÅ«mÄrietanga, tÅna mana anÅ hoki i a ia e mahi ana hei Toihau o Te Rohe o TaupÅ, tÄrÄ i porotutuki i tÄtahi mahi hara, tÅna 22-hÄora te roanga, ki Onepu, tÄtahi tÄone iti i Te Waiariki.

I tÅ« ai tÄnei mahi hara i waenganui i tÄtahi kauhanga tarukino i te tau 2016, te wÄhi i pÅ«hia, i whakakinohia ngÄ pirihimana e whÄ.