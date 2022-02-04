New Director of Training at RNZPC - New Zealand Police

|
When Warwick Morehu left Police College more than three decades ago, he was initially posted to Rotorua as a young constable.
This week he was welcomed back, but as Superintendent Morehu - new Director of Training at The Royal New Zealand Police College.
Warwick affiliates to many iwi of Te Arawa, however through his father’s side he affiliates to Ngati Tahu and Ngati Whaoa, from kuia Whata Henare, daughter of Herapeka. He is passionate about Te Reo me ona tikanga which is a continuous journey, he says.
After six years as TaupÅ Area Commander, Warwick says the move out of the Bay of Plenty area is a tough one, but with wife Leanne taking up a national role for the Department of Corrections in Wellington, he knows it is the right move and is excited about the opportunities it presents.
"When I look at the Police College, it’s the opportunity to effect change for the whole motu.
It’s working with our newest members to give them what they really need to do the best job in districts - the opportunity there is huge.
"I feel like this new role at the RNZPC is running the 13th district for the motu."
Warwick was welcomed to the role on Wednesday with a powhiri which included the Commissioner and Minister of Police, members of NgÄti Toa Rangatira, Police Executive, Horouta Marae kaumÄtua, and Department of Corrections representatives among others.
Commissioner Andrew Coster said: "Warwick, thank you for taking on this role. Leaders are the enablers, making sure their people have what they need in their environment to be great at what they do.
You have my full support as you stand at the stern of the Police College waka.
And while you’re on that journey I ask you to keep filling the waka huia with things of value to Police, iwi MÄori and all our communities."
While one of his favourite roles in Police was as a frontline sergeant, Warwick says working as TaupÅ Area Commander was a role that defined him.
"Being an Area Commander was always something I quietly aspired to.
It probably took a bit longer than it should have, more by my design than anything else.
I felt like I had completed my journey and I was happy to be in this role, but then relieving in the District Commander role opened my eyes again."
Reflecting on his time as TaupÅ Area Commander, Warwick says some of the greatest highlights have been watching staff grow, develop and "being able to support them through to leadership roles".
He acknowledges the amazing staff in the TaupÅ area and the difference they’ve made to the community.
Warwick has worked in a variety of roles across the Bay - from frontline to CIB, AOS to OC station for both ÅpÅtiki and Kawerau - as well as a stint as prevention manager in Counties Manukau.
It’s all experience he’ll take into the new role.
He’s known for his successes in Ngati Rangiwewehi, a kapa haka group derived from the federated tribes of Te Arawa where he often performed as the male lead.
He is a former top rugby player, appeared in the Once Were Warriors movie sequel and was the face of the 1999 World Cup Rugby campaign.
In one highlight from his police career, he was praised for his calm demeanour and mana while as TaupÅ police area commander he brought an end to a 22-hour siege in Onepu, a small Bay of Plenty town. The siege took place during a drug operation in 2016 where four police officers were shot and injured.
--
NÅ te wehenga o Warwick Morehu i Te Kura Pirihimana, koni atu i te toru tekau tau ki muri, i tÄ«mata ai tÅna mahi hei pirihimana hou ki Rotorua.
I tÄnei wiki, kua hoki mai, kua pÅwhiritia hei Hupiritene Morehu - te Kaiwhakahaere Whakangungu hou ki Te Kura KÄreti o Te Karauna mÅ NgÄ Pirihimana o Aotearoa.
He uri a Warwick nÅ ngÄ iwi maha o Te Arawa, heoi, he hononga anÅ Åna i te taha o tÅna pÄpÄ ki a NgÄti Tahu me NgÄti Whaoa, nÅ tÅna kuia a Whata henare, te tamÄhine a Herapeka.
He ngÄkaunui tÅna mÅ Te Reo me Åna tikanga, Ä, ko tÄna, he haerenga kÄore anÅ kia oti.
NÅ muri mai i ngÄ tau e ono hei toihau o Te Rohe o TaupÅ, ko tÄ Warwick, he uaua mÅna kia wehe mai i Te Waiariki, engari e mÅhiotia ana koinei te whakataunga tika, nÄ te mea kua whiwhi tÅ«ranga Ä-motu tÅna makau a Leanne ki Ara Poutama Aotearoa, ki PÅneke, Ä, e manahau ana rÄtou mÅ ngÄ whiwhinga kei mua i te aroaro.
"NÅku ka titiro atu ki Te Kura Pirihimana, ko te whiwhinga mÅku, kia whakamana i te haere whakamua mÅ te motu katoa.
Ko te mahi tahi anÅ hoki me Å mÄtou mema hou kia whÄngai atu ki a rÄtou ngÄ mea e hiahia nuitia e tutuki pai ai Ä rÄtou mahi ki ngÄ rohe - inÄ te nui o ngÄ whiwhinga.
"E whakaaro ana au e pÄrÄ ana te tÅ«ranga hou ki RNZPC i te whakahaere o te rohe 13 i te motu."
I pÅwhiritia a Warwick ki te tÅ«ranga hou i tÄnei wiki, Ä, i tae Ä-tinana Te KÅmihana me te Minita o NgÄ Pirihimana, Ätahi mema o NgÄti Toa Rangatira, Pou Pirihimana, kaumÄtua o Horouta Marae, me Ätahi mÄngai o Ara Poutama Aotearoa anÅ hoki.
Ko tÄ KÅmihana Andrew Coster: "E Warwick, tÄnÄ koe i tÅ whakaae mai kia whakakapi i tÄnei o ngÄ tÅ«ranga.
Ko tÄ te kaiÄrahi, he whakakaha, he whakamana, he whakatÅ«turu, he whÄngai atu ki Å rÄtou tangata tÄrÄ e hiahiatia ana, e tutuki ai Ä rÄtou mahi.
E tautoko mÄrika ana ahau i a koe e tÅ« ana ki te kei o te waka o Te Kura Pirihimana.
I a koe e haere ana i tÄnei haerenga, tÄnÄ koa, whakakÄ«ngia te waka huia me ngÄ mea e whai hua ana ki NgÄ Pirihimana, te iwi MÄori me Å mÄtou hapori katoa."
Ahakoa ko tana tino tÅ«ranga hei tÄriana pou mua, ko tÄ Warwick, ko te mahi hei Toihau o Te Rohe o TaupÅ te tÅ«ranga i tino para i te huarahi mÅna.
"Ko tÄnei tÅ«ranga o te Toihau Ä-rohe tÄtahi tÅ«ranga i whÄinga nuitia e au.
TÄrÄ pea, i takaroa te whai o tÄrÄ whÄinga, nÄku kÄ tÄrÄ i whakatakoto.
I whakaaro au kua mana taku haerenga, Ä, i hari au nÅku i tÄnei tÅ«ranga, engari, ko te whakakÄ« Äputa hei Toihau Nui Ä-rohe tÄrÄ i huakina anÅ i a whatu."
E whaiwhakaaro ana ki te wÄ i a ia hei Toihau o Te Rohe o TaupÅ, ko tÄ Warwick ko ngÄ tino mea e ngÄkaunui ana ki a ia, ko te kite i ngÄ kaimahi e tupu, e whakapakari ana me te "tautoko anÅ hoki i a rÄtou ki ngÄ tÅ«ranga kaiÄrahi".
E mihi ana ia ki ngÄ kaimahi mÄ«haro i te rohe o TaupÅ me te rerekÄtanga kua uhia ki runga i te hapori.
Kua mahi a Warwick ki ngÄ tÅ«ranga maha puta noa i Te Waiariki - mai i ngÄ mahi pou mua ki te CIB, AOS me te teihana OC anÅ hoki mÅ ÅpÅtiki me Kawerau - me tÄtahi wÄ hei kaiwhakahaere Ärai ki roto o Counties Manukau.
Ko Änei wheako katoa ka kawea e ia ki te tÅ«ranga hou.
E mÅhiotia whÄnuitia ana ia mÅ Äna whakatutukitanga ki roto o NgÄti Rangiwewehi, tÄtahi kapa haka nÅ ngÄ iwi o Te Arawa, te wÄhi i tÅ« ia hei kaitataki tÄne.
He tino kaiwhutupÅro Å mua ia, i ehu ki te kiriata tuarua a Once Were Warriors, Ä, ko ia hoki te kanohi o Te Ipu WhutupÅro o Te Ao i te tau 1999.
Ko tÄtahi mea mÄ«haro e maumahara ana ia i tÅna ara Ä-pirihimana nei, ko te wÄ i whakamoemititia ia mÅ tÅna hÅ«mÄrietanga, tÅna mana anÅ hoki i a ia e mahi ana hei Toihau o Te Rohe o TaupÅ, tÄrÄ i porotutuki i tÄtahi mahi hara, tÅna 22-hÄora te roanga, ki Onepu, tÄtahi tÄone iti i Te Waiariki.
I tÅ« ai tÄnei mahi hara i waenganui i tÄtahi kauhanga tarukino i te tau 2016, te wÄhi i pÅ«hia, i whakakinohia ngÄ pirihimana e whÄ.
