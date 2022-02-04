Waitangi Day celebrations in the digital age - Kapiti Coast

|
"Akuanei ka rongo koe i te toa o te tamaiti Rangatira"
"Soon you will experience the bravery of the high-born child."
This is a tribal pÄpeha of NgÄti Toa Rangatira.
This year KÄpiti Coast District Council has something special planned for Waitangi Day.
The Council, supported by Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti, has partnered with NgÄti Toa Rangatira to produce a video about what Te Tiriti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi) means to our community.
"Waitangi Day is a good reminder of the Treaty, however, it’s also a living document and we need to be good Treaty partners all year around," says KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan.
This year marks the 182nd anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti in the KÄpiti Coast District by Rangatira from NgÄti Toa Rangatira, NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga and Äti Awa ki Whakarongotai.
"Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira is pleased to partner with KÄpiti Coast District Council in the production of a video this year that aims to promote greater understanding of our responsibilities and obligations to one another, our community, and our shared environment. Te Tiriti provides a basis for mana-enhancing engagement," says Naomi Solomon, interim Chair, Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti.
The video will be released next week on the KÄpiti Coast District Council website. Please join us by celebrating the occasion online.
