Waitangi Day celebrations in the digital age - Kapiti Coast

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 15:25

"Akuanei ka rongo koe i te toa o te tamaiti Rangatira"

"Soon you will experience the bravery of the high-born child."

This is a tribal pÄpeha of NgÄti Toa Rangatira.

This year KÄpiti Coast District Council has something special planned for Waitangi Day.

The Council, supported by Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti, has partnered with NgÄti Toa Rangatira to produce a video about what Te Tiriti o Waitangi (the Treaty of Waitangi) means to our community.

"Waitangi Day is a good reminder of the Treaty, however, it’s also a living document and we need to be good Treaty partners all year around," says KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan.

This year marks the 182nd anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti in the KÄpiti Coast District by Rangatira from NgÄti Toa Rangatira, NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga and Äti Awa ki Whakarongotai.

"Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira is pleased to partner with KÄpiti Coast District Council in the production of a video this year that aims to promote greater understanding of our responsibilities and obligations to one another, our community, and our shared environment. Te Tiriti provides a basis for mana-enhancing engagement," says Naomi Solomon, interim Chair, Te Whakaminenga o KÄpiti.

The video will be released next week on the KÄpiti Coast District Council website. Please join us by celebrating the occasion online.