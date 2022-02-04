Buller Emergency Management 'remains vigilant overnight'

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 20:43

Buller Emergency Management continues to keep a close eye on river levels and rainfall in the district.

Fifteen people were airlifted from one rural property on Powerhouse Road this evening when they requested assistance after the swollen Christmas Creek cut off road access. They have since been taken by bus to an evacuation centre and are being supported by the welfare team.

Controller Al Lawn says the latest information from river engineers and meteorologists has left him cautiously optimistic that no further evacuations will be required in the District tonight.

Hydrologists were actively monitoring the Buller and Orowaiti Rivers that run through Westport, and the Mohikanui and Karamea Rivers in the north of the District. Allowing for high tide around 2am, the current assessment was that no further evacuations would be needed tonight.

A second assessment of the Rochfort Dam is still underway.

The Buller Emergency Operations Centre remains fully staffed overnight and the Holcim evacuation facility on Cape Foulwind Road remains open for evacuees who are unable to make other arrangements with about 100 people are staying there.

Mr Lawn said it was too soon to make any assessment of when evacuees would be able to return home.