Ten people self-evacuate from Seddonville

Friday, 4 February, 2022 - 22:16

Ten people have self-evacuated from Seddonville in the Buller District tonight to the evacuation centre at the local campground.

Civil Defence Controller Al Lawn said they had taken the decision themselves, and he commended them for being sensible and moving early and safely rather than waiting until the middle of the night if they felt uneasy staying at home.

No other evacuations have been advised tonight. Mr Lawn said anyone who felt unsafe staying in their home could move to their local evacuation centre and let Buller Emergency Management know their intentions. That includes the Holcim facility, which remains open all night. If they were unable to self-evacuate safely they should call 111.

MetService has just updated its red warning for the Buller District through to 1am tomorrow, predicting 40 to 60mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges with lesser amounts near the coast.