Time to return home - weather runs its course

Saturday, 5 February, 2022 - 09:34

A return to home message has been issued this morning following an evacuation order yesterday for parts of Westport that were considered at direct threat of flooding.

James Thompson, West Coast Group Controller, said that with the weather having mostly now moved on it was time to assess the damage and get people back in their homes.

"We would like to thank everyone who self-evacuated during this event, and those that followed the evacuation order of authorities. We know that this has been a really stressful time for Westport residents and are pleased that the flooding of July 2021 was not repeated and people can now head home."

Tidy up work is needed around the Buller District, and south Westland following the weather event.

"There are a number of slips on roads and other issues that will need to be addressed today. Our partner agencies have their crews out and are working hard to rectify these and reconnect our communities."

Support agencies will start to de-mobilise over the course of the next few days as the need for assistance declines.

"We are still here if anyone needs our help," said Mr Thompson. "We also know some people may be feeling stressed or anxious and want to remind everyone that there is assistance there if needed."

The Westport Flood Recovery Community Hub can connect people with a local navigator and other support agencies, and will be open 9.30am to 4.00pm weekdays at 175 Palmerston Street, Westport. Phone 0800 768 348.

Information for returning home after a flood

Travelling back to your home:

You may encounter multiple hazards when driving such as slips, debris and surface water on the road. Take extra care on the road.

Safety first:

When entering your property, be cautious and ensure everything is safe to use. Be careful with power and gas.

Insurance:

If you have damage to your house or property as a result of the flood, liaise directly with your insurance company. Before you start cleaning up, take photos of your home and the damage caused as evidence to give your insurance company.

Outside your home:

If your property has been affected by flood water, remove any rubbish and debris and place in sealed rubbish bag. Do not eat produce from your garden if the soil has been flooded.

Follow this link for some health information following a flooding - event https://www.health.govt.nz/.../protecti.../floods-and-health

You can keep up to date with the latest information by:

following the Buller Emergency Management Facebook page or West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page check state highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland weather conditions at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home