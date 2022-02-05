Buller district moving into a recovery phase

Saturday, 5 February, 2022 - 15:11

The state of local emergency in Buller has ended and the district is formally moving into a recovery phase.

The Civil Defence emergency was put in place at 2.35pm on 2 February in response to the severe weather event affecting the district.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine has signed a notice of local transition period, which takes effect from 2.45pm today (Saturday 5 February), the same time as the state of emergency expires.

The formal declaration of a local transition period gives powers to the Civil Defence Recovery Manager to coordinate personnel and other resources as required.

"This is a positive step forward, acknowledging how well the preparation went in the last three days of this response," Mayor Cleine said.

"I want to thank the whole Buller community for the way you responded to the threat of this weather event. From businesses to volunteers you opened your homes, gave time, equipment and supported each other with generous hearts. It has been humbling to see.

I also want to thank those around the country who have come to help us out. We had over 80 Civil Defence staff working in the Emergency Operations Centre from across New Zealand, along with the New Zealand Defence Force, Buller District Council staff, Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, St Johns Ambulance and too many agencies to name. A special thank you to the West Coast Regional Council’s team including hydrologists, river engineers and hazard analysts"

Buller District Recovery Manager Bob Dickson said the Recovery Team had been planning with a focus on ensuring those with welfare needs, particularly around physio-social support.

"Our role will be to support you through the months ahead. We know many people are still suffering from the effects of the flooding in July last year and we are conscious of the further anxieties this has caused a lot of you.

The Flood Recovery Team and the Health Navigators at the Community Hub are ready to continue their service to our community. We all need help sometimes - so please ask. Together we will get there."

Help will remain with the Buller District Council’s Flood Recovery Assistance number 0800 768 348 still in operation.

The Community Hub on Palmerston Street will be open next week 9.30am-4pm Tuesday to Friday for enquiries for flood recovery assistance.