Two Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 5 February, 2022 - 20:34

Two lucky Lotto players will be on cloud nine after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Palmerston North will also be celebrating after winning $800,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings. We will be using computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike while Auckland is in Red.