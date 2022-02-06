Makino flood gates operation not required

Sunday, 6 February, 2022 - 16:33

An operation of the Makino flood gates upstream of Feilding is not required as predicted river levels are scaled back across the Horizons Region.

Horizons Regional Council acting group manager river management Craig Grant says the heavy band of rain forecasted by Metservice didn’t produce as much rain as anticipated.

"As a result the river levels we were predicting and preparing for this afternoon didn’t eventuate and an operation of the Makino Stream floodgates is unnecessary," he says.

"However, we will keep the spillway clear in case this changes and thank landowners in the area for their assistance with this."

Mr Grant says there has been a decent amount of rainfall across the region resulting in some surface flooding.

"All our rivers are coping well, including the ManawatÅ« which we had also been keeping a close eye on. With more rain expected this evening we will continue to actively monitor all systems for the rest of the weekend as a precaution."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz