Four primary school children in Havelock North test positive for Covid-19

Monday, 7 February, 2022 - 16:53

Hawke’s Bay DHB has been advised, today, of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 amongst Te Mata Primary School students, Havelock North.

The cases are being treated as if they are the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The school and the families of the children have all been notified and are following public health advice.

There are a number of close contacts associated with these cases, who are being followed up by public health.

Hawke’s Bay DHB is working closely with the school and Ministry of Education and further information will be provided in the Ministry of Health’s update tomorrow.

The school will remain open for on-site learning for those not impacted. Students and close contacts self isolating will have access to distance learning.

Anyone who has cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result.