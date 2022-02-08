BCA 'wants answers' from Min of Ed over school bus contract implementation

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 09:04

Bus and Coach Association CEO, Ben McFadgen is seeking answers from the Ministry of Education following the start of the new school bus contracts that began throughout the country over the last week.

McFadgen says recent media articles highlighting "no shows" of school bus services in the Wairarapa come as no surprise.

"Our bus operators have been warning the Ministry that this could happen for months. This is just the tip of the iceberg and is the direct result of the recent tender process which decimated local school bus service providers nationwide," he says. "These were long serving local companies that were an integral part of the communities that they serviced. Some had ferried kids to school for generations. The Ministry opted to give a large chunk of the national contracts to a large Australian-owned company with clear intentions to disrupt NZ’s bus industry. We warned them that this could cause problems," he says.

McFadgen said while some areas in New Zealand had experienced a smooth transition to new school bus operators, it appears Wairarapa had completely fallen through the cracks. This comes after Go Bus was awarded the contract from NZ, family-owned company Tranzit who had been delivering school bus services throughout the region for decades. McFadgen is asking the Ministry why this has happened.

"What we are struggling to understand is how did the Wairarapa fall through the cracks? What were the outcomes that the Ministry was trying to achieve by selecting an international company with little to no knowledge of the region, over one that had been servicing the area for decades? On what basis did they award this contract? We are hearing some very worrying anecdotal stories through social media about unsafe driving practices, inappropriate buses being used on routes, drivers having no route or vehicle familiarisation training. This is not a good outcome and is deeply concerning for our industry. The Ministry said it had oversight on the transition plan from the old operator to the new one. What exactly did they do? How did the Ministry work with the new operator to minimise the risk of disruption to students across the Wairarapa? The Ministry made it clear to operators the importance of communicating with schools and families, but why are schools saying they received no communication from the new operator? Disruption was supposed to have been minimised."

The BCA has been working with members to try and mitigate what it could see as a disaster waiting to happen. "One of the key strengths of the Association is that our operators work together. With that unity, comes strength, resilience and collaboration…" he says.

"The Ministry of Education was informed multiple times that there would be challenges over service delivery under the new regime so it shouldn’t come as a surprise," he says. "Operators have told us that the Ministry has been quite difficult to work with on the new tender contracts. There seems to have been little appetite to work in partnership with operators. It’s very different from the last contract round."

Add on top of the new contract implementation, new government rules relating to the COVID-19 Protection Framework, including mask wearing on school buses, self-isolation rules and a lack of rapid antigen testing kits, it is making operators’ lives extremely challenging.