Ratepayers' Alliance urges Commissioners to stop budget blowouts

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 09:56

The Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance urges Commissioners to stop blowing their budgets and rewarding poor performance with salary increases.

According to the 8 February Council agenda, the Commission’s Omanawa Falls project has blown out another $2.72m. In addition, their skate park has blown out by $1.38m. Also, Elizabeth St works have blown out by over half a million dollars too, representing $4.75m in total.

"Revelations of blowouts in these projects are unacceptable, and Tauranga deserves better leadership," said Alliance spokeswoman Kim Williams.

But these recent blowouts are just the tip of the iceberg, says Kim. "Cameron Road has blown out from $45m to $74.5m on the Commission’s watch."

The Alliance is questioning the Commission’s $300m library and museum proposal. "On their current performance, we don’t believe our community can have any confidence that the museum and library budget will stick to $300m."

The Commission threatens to put rates up another 13% this year, following their 15% hike last year. Included in this year’s increase is $9m more for staff salaries. This is on top of the $11m increase Commissioners gave staff last year.

"A $20m increase in staff salaries since the Commission began their reign is over the top when you consider the impact that Covid has had on the ratepayers and businesses that fund Council. We understand the impact of inflation of Council employees, but we’d like Council staff and the Commission to realise the greater impact that poor budgeting and poor decision-making is having on ratepayers" said Kim.