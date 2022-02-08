Tender to repair SH39 Mangaotama bridge awarded - Waka Kotahi

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 11:00

Repair work on the Mangaotama Stream bridge on State Highway 39 south of Ngahinapouri is a step closer after the contract for repairs was awarded to Oxcon CLL Ltd.

The Mangaotama Stream bridge needs a new superstructure, which consists of the bridge deck and beams. Due to the condition of the current superstructure, heavy vehicles greater than 50 per cent of Class 1 have been detoured off the bridge since late 2021.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will be working with Oxcon CLL to establish the timetable for the repairs to take place says Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder. However, Covid-related supply disruptions have made scheduling projects difficult.

"While we prepare for the new superstructure, we would like to remind the freight industry that the local road detour route is narrow with single lane bridges, blind corners and accessways for farms and houses," Ms Lauder says.

"While some heavy traffic will be required to use the local detour, we strongly encourage any trucks travelling from Hamilton or further north, towards Otorohanga, to use State Highway 1 and State Highway 3, which is far more suitable.

"Taking the state highway detour is shorter in distance, while only slightly longer in time and is a far safer route for trucks and drivers."

To help keep everyone on the local road detour safer, temporary lower speed limits will soon be introduced. The local road detour for northbound vehicles is Meadway Road, Hams Road, Forkert Road and Ngahinapouri Road, with the same route in reverse for southbound vehicles.

When the Mangaotama Stream bridge repairs take place, the bridge will need to be fully closed to all traffic. Further details about this will be shared with the community and freight industry once they are confirmed.

"We appreciate the patience of the local community and the cooperation of the freight industry as we prepare for the strengthening of the Mangaotama Stream bridge," Ms Lauder says..