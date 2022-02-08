We’ve hit the ground running on Rototuna Village - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 8 February, 2022 - 14:01

Construction is now officially under way on the $9.5 million Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library.

The library is the latest part of the Rototuna Village development. The village aims to create a vibrant heart for the north east Hamilton community, where people can meet, play and connect to the outdoors.

On Friday (4 February) kaumaatua, Hamilton City Councillors, contractors and members of the local community gathered to turn the sod and officially commemorate the start of this long-awaited community hub.

Livingstone Building is contracted to complete the library, with doors expected to open in mid-2023.

Once complete the multi-purpose library will provide small meeting rooms for group work and larger meeting rooms which can be booked for community events. Users will be able to access a range of Council services from the library, including rates payments and dog registrations.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the library and complete Rototuna Village development was a great example of community-led placemaking. Feedback from the community had strongly influenced design and construction decisions "from the get-go", she said.

"It’s easy to focus on just building houses and that’s certainly challenging enough. But Council’s focus must always be on building and supporting whole communities. People and families do best as part of well-rounded, well-resourced communities and that’s what we should be aiming for in our city."

Southgate said the community had been influential in the design of the library and wider village.

"Residents said they wanted a safe, multicultural community hub that is connected to the outdoors. They wanted it to be accessible for all age groups and abilities. Community leaders have done a great job in making sure that feedback was heard and it will be fantastic to see it come to life in the new library and later, the other amenities. Meanwhile, the library will be a fabulous asset for people to enjoy."

A second contract for the village is expected to be awarded in March, with construction expected to begin in April. This will include the construction of the village square, public toilets, parking and new cycle and footpaths. A third contract later in the year will deliver the play and skate areas.