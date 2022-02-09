Apply now for $10,000 waste minimisation grant - Gisborne District Council

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 10:56

Tairawhiti residents who have a great new idea to reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose or compost waste are invited to apply for funding from the Waste Minimisation Fund.

Every year Council awards up to $10,000 for a project that diverts waste from landfill, and applications are open now.

Past winners include Gizzy Kai Rescue. Manager Lauren Beattie says the $10,000 was imperative to move from concept to operations.

Since it launched in 2018 and up to December 2021, Gizzy Kai Rescue has diverted 200 tonnes of food from landfill to help families with food insecurity.

Ms Beattie says there are more than 12 donors of kai who are either regular or seasonal in their contributions. Gizzy Kai Rescue then sorts and records the food before it is distributed across Tairawhiti to 16 community groups that collaborate with them.

Gizzy Kai Rescue’s mission is to nourish the community and minimise food waste.

"Another additional highlight has been our amazing volunteer teams," says Ms Beattie.

"They are an integral part of Gizzy Kai Rescue with up to 30 volunteers per week who commit 100 hours each month to pick up, sort, and record all the rescued kai."

Applications are welcomed between now and 5pm 26 February, for anyone who has an idea for a new project that contributes to waste minimisation and improves resource efficiency for our region,

The application form is on our website or visit us at customer service.

For more information visit our website or contact Charlotte Phelps charlotte.phelps@gdc.govt.nz.