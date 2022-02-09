Te Pae Roa established to help shape the future of Kaupapa Māori and Māori Medium Education pathways

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 13:08

Today the Associate Minister of Education, Kelvin Davis, announced the appointment of Te Pae Roa - an independent Māori Education Oversight Group who will work in partnership with the Ministry of Education to lead the development of Māori medium and Kaupapa Māori education.

Te Pae Roa members are Dr Wayne Ngata (Chair), Rāhui Papa, Jason Ake, Miriama Prentice and Moe Milne. Four positions are being held for Te Matakahuki representatives including Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust, Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori, Ngā Kura-ā-Iwi and Te Tauihu o Ngā Wānanga.

Chair of the Te Pae Roa, Dr Wayne Ngata said today, "The education system acknowledges that its frameworks, policies and processes do not work for Māori medium or Kaupapa Māori Education. More importantly, the system is also acknowledging that they do not have the answers and are instead turning to Māori to define their own pathway, their own education future, that will better serve generations of Māori to come".

"Dr Ngata said, "We thank the Associate Minister for creating space for Māori to determine what is needed to grow Kaupapa Māori Education and Māori medium education, to define these different pathways and to build a comprehensive work programme and legislation that will take a by Māori, for Māori approach"

"All members of Te Pae Roa come into these roles with open minds and a desire to work out a way forward. We are engaging with Māori, iwi, hapū, whānau and representatives with a clean sheet of paper and will be guided by their thoughts, aspirations and knowledge."

"There are a lot of views to consider, and we intend to reflect those views in the independent advice we provide."

Te Pae Roa will begin regional engagement on 14 February 2022.