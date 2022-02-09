Practical driver's licence training funded by council - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 9 February, 2022 - 16:22

People in the TaupÅ district will now find it smoother to get their practical driver licences after a community grant from TaupÅ District Council allowing the leasing of a training car.

TaupÅ Learning Centre driving tutor Claire Northcroft says the funding from the council’s community grants has been vital for their ongoing work in getting people qualified to drive, through both theory and practical education.

"We’re stoked that we’re being supported to be out there in the community with this wonderful little car. It’ll help us to prepare people in our community to sit and pass their restricted and full driver’s licenses and to be safer drivers on our roads."

Cameron Henson, one of the first to take part in the new driver training, says the training is giving him the confidence to drive safely and be more independent by being able to drive to work and around TaupÅ.

Local community organisations and individuals can apply for a variety of different grants from the council for activities that benefit all. Applications are currently open for the Creative Communities Scheme, Creative TaupÅ Grant and the Sport NZ Rural Travel Fund. Other grants are targeted at waste minimisation, social services and the Mangakino/Pouakani and Turangi/Tongariro communities.

Go to www.taupo.govt.nz/grants for more information on how to apply.