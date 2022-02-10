State of Emergency declared for Buller following further rain impacts on the district

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 10:18

Buller has declared a state of emergency following impacts from further weather last night and today.

The event, which was under forecast, in terms of intensity and impacts, has left the district isolated.

Buller Emergency Management is recommending that people self-evacuate to evacuation centres and higher ground, as far as practicable, given the current road closures.

"This event was not forecast to have the impacts it has had, but the Emergency response is in hand, and the Emergency Operations Centre is here to help those who cannot help themselves," says Controller Bob Dickson. "Due to our current isolation, we don’t currently have the additional resource present in the district last week. We encourage people to help themselves, and their neighbours. Anyone who needs special assistance should contact the Emergency Operations Centre on 0800 234 533."

Evacuation centres have been arranged again for residents, if or when required. Currently, these are at Sergeants Hill hall and South School hall. Mandatory evacuations have not yet been announced, but the EOC are encouraging anyone who feels unsafe where they currently are, to self evacuate to friends or family, or the evacuation centres.