Ag industry group urges vaccination and planning - Waikato Regional Council

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 11:03

A Waikato and South Auckland agricultural industry group says vaccination and planning are the best defences against COVID-19 causing disruptions on farm.

Ohinewai farmer and group chair Neil Bateup urged rural communities to get their boosters to help prevent possible disruptions to meat processing, work forces and the wider supply chain, particularly at a time when the dry weather has been already testing the agricultural sector.

"The need to self-isolate will bring challenges to farming families and their businesses," says Mr Bateup, who’s also chair of the Rural Support Trust. "It is important to think and talk to your family and neighbours about what you would do to continue your operations should you, a team member or a family member contract COVID-19."

The Rural Support Trust has been working with district health boards, Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries, with input from various agricultural industries, Waikato Civil Defence Group and Auckland Emergency Management as part of the Waikato Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster, to plan how best to support rural communities during COVID-19.

Mr Bateup says if a farmer or a grower contracts COVID-19 they will be asked, by their respective DHB, if they would like to be referred to the Rural Support Trust for support.

"We encourage you to allow this referral, and don’t hesitate to make contact if there is a need. We can tailor support to suit your needs and listen to any concerns you may have. We can also help navigate challenges and utilise the network across agencies where needed.

"Our rural communities will need to come together and support each other as COVID-19 spreads," says Mr Bateup.

Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hann says contingencies are needed as it’s highly likely that everyone will become either a close contact of, or contract, COVID-19.

"Focus on planning ahead for supplies as COVID continues to play havoc with supply chain logistics. If we get sick, we may not be able to work, some for a longer amount of time than others, and in critical situations we might end up in hospital. Being prepared will put us on the front foot."

The Waikato Rural Support Trust has facilitators who are rural people and work with industry bodies and partners to navigate, support and help access relevant, practical information, advice and support to the rural community. Its services are confidential.

The Waikato Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster covers the South Auckland and Waikato regions and was set up in 2016 to bring together agencies from the primary industries, central and local government to prepare for and coordinate responses to adverse events.

At a meeting last week, it heard that the wider region was rapidly moving up the scale on the NZ Drought Index, thanks to a dry January.

While there was some good soaking rain on the weekend to temper the dry spell of the last six weeks, and further is expected this weekend and early next week, NIWA predicts a number of dry weeks will follow.

Hauraki Federated Farmers president Robb Craw says maize crops are variable and harvesters are out earlier than normal.

"There is not a lot being offered on the market, but this year is not one to take a chance as the ability to destock quickly may not be as easy within an Omicron environment," says Mr Craw.

Auckland Federated Farmers president Alan Cole says: "Despite the recent rainfall it remains critical farmers do feed budgets, regularly review plans, and communicate to their rural professionals.

"We also need to plan for situations where stock have to be retained on farm longer than planned due to COVID-19 impacts on meat processing capacity," says Mr Cole.

The Waikato Primary Industries Adverse Event Cluster will continue to meet as needed in response to COVID-19 and the climatic conditions.