Dunedin ready as COVID-19 spreads to Queenstown - Dunedin City Council

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 12:16

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins is reassuring residents the city is well placed to cope as COVID-19 moves into the Southern region.

Reacting to today’s news of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Queenstown, Mr Hawkins acknowledges it will be an unsettling time for many Southern residents, including in Dunedin.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Queenstown, but this news also means COVID-19 is one step closer to our city.

"While the virus’ return has always been inevitable, it’s been a long time since the last community cases in the Southern District back in May 2020. The good news is that since then our collective efforts mean we’re better placed to cope when it does reach us."

Queenstown’s positive case is a timely reminder to everyone to keep following health guidelines - get boosted as soon as you’re able to, scan in wherever you go, wear decent masks, and stay home if you’re sick, Mr Hawkins says.

"Now is also the time to make a plan for your household in terms of how you’d manage a period of self-isolation. You need to know how you’ll get essential groceries and medicines, but now isn’t the time to start stockpiling. "Together, we will get through this."