Home delivery maintains access to library services - Ruapehu District Council

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 12:28

The COVID19 pandemic has seen Council's libraries getting imaginative in order to ensure that their services remain available to everyone in the community.

Manager Community Libraries Fiona Thomas said that COVID19 restrictions have highlighted the limitations that many library users face in accessing our services and the high value they place on them.

"Our librarians have developed relationships with our regular library users and were aware of the impact that COVID19 and associated restrictions would be having on many of them," she said.

"This was especially so for our older library users who live alone and are not on-line. In addition to losing access to their book supply they were also missing the social and community connection that visiting the library provided.

In response the librarians reached out to them individually to offer to select and deliver books to their home using COVID safe protocols.

The success of this service over the lockdown period encouraged the Taumarunui librarians to establish a personal home library service to those who have difficulty getting to a library due to disability, reduced mobility or other issues.

In addition to helping select and deliver books the librarians can also assist people access our on-line digital content such as e.books, audio books, information and research databases and movie/documentary streaming services amongst other things."

Mrs Thomas said that current restrictions and staffing issues means the home library service is only being provided in Taumarunui but we are keen to see it extended to the Ohakune and Raetihi libraries given demand from these communities.

"With this new home delivery service, and our mobile library service to Owhango, Kaitieke and National Park schools, we have a vision to expand mobile library coverage to the whole district and service all our rural communities and schools.

Although limited in scale the success of these mobile library services highlights the benefits they provide and the potential for expansion with the only thing holding us back being our limited resources.

Ideally we would have a dedicated mobile library vehicle and a group of committed volunteers to help run the service.

Meanwhile, we will do all we can to help people access our services and so if you, or someone you know has any issues, please do not hesitate to talk with us, call 07 895 7538, or email taumarunui.library@ruapehudc.govt.nz," she said.