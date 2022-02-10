Buller residents asked to self-evacuate

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 13:09

Westport, Carter’s Beach and Snodgrass Rd area residents in low-lying areas are being asked to self-evacuate as rivers rise inland.

The Buller Emergency Management Emergency Operations Centre has had updates from NIWA (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) and WCRC experts.

They advise:

- The Buller River is running at 11.4m at Te Kuha

- The modelling shows the situation will be similar to the July 2012 floods

- There is a risk that the river levels may increase

- Some parts of Westport have started to flood

- The rising tide (high tide forecast for 1854 - 6.54pm) may coincide with any push of the river, which could make the situation more serious.

"Because of this advice, we are asking residents to self-evacuate - particularly if you were in those areas evacuated last week," says Mayor Jamie Cleine.

Preparations are underway to evacuate Buller Health on Cobden St. If anybody needs healthcare, they are advised to contact their usual GP by phone.

Everyone in low lying areas affected recently is advised to put evacuation plans into place: Take your grab bags and pets, remember your medications, and check in on your neighbours.

More information on what to take in an evacuation is available at https://getready.govt.nz/prepared/household/supplies/.

Remember, if you are asked to evacuate it is because emergency management authorities believe there is a potential risk to you and your homes.

For up to date information about the situation evolving, visit West Coast Regional Council, NIWA and Metservice (https://www.metservice.com/).

For further information, visit Buller Emergency Management (https://www.facebook.com/BullerCD).