New Fire and Emergency Chief Executive announced

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 14:27

The Board of Fire and Emergency New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Kerry Gregory as Chief Executive, succeeding Rhys Jones who is coming to the end of his five-year term.

Board Chair Rebecca Keoghan says, "The Board considered a very high-calibre pool of internal and external candidates and is delighted to appoint Kerry to this role. He will bring tremendous leadership experience, along with excellent communication skills and a clear vision for the future."

Mr Gregory (NgÄti Maru) is currently Fire and Emergency’s National Commander/ Deputy Chief Executive Service Delivery. He has held a wide range of leadership roles during his 32-year career in the fire services and is currently the Chair of the Emergency Services Operational Leadership group for New Zealand. He represents New Zealand at the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) through the Commissioners and Chief Officers Strategic Committee (CCOSC).

He is a graduate of the Australasian Institute of Police Management Executive Development Program, Executive Leadership Program and AFAC Strategic Command Program.

Mr Gregory says, "It is a real honour to lead and build an organisation that gives so much back to New Zealand in so many ways. I look forward to building on the pathway Rhys has started the organisation on, living to our values and working collaboratively with others to create what New Zealand needs us to be."

Chief Executive transition arrangements are currently being confirmed.