Westport residents directed to evacuate - Buller District Council

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 16:51

Residents of Westport who need assistance to evacuate should phone 0800 234 533.

Where possible, people evacuating from low-lying areas should go to family and friends in higher areas, or one of the evacuation centres open at South School, Carter's Beach Top 10 or Waimangaroa Hall, says Controller Bob Dickson.

An Emergency Mobile Alert was issued to Westport residents this afternoon, instructing people in several streets to evacuate. Maps and street names of the affected areas have been posted on the West Coast Emergency Management ( https://www.facebook.com/emergencywestcoast) and Buller Emergency Management ( https://www.facebook.com/BullerCD) Facebook pages.

"Expert information shows which low-lying areas of Westport are at serious risk of flooding and we put a mandatory evacuation order in place for these areas earlier today. Our immediate aim is to ensure the safety of our residents."

If your house is within the evacuation zones this means you must go to higher ground and seek alternative accommodation such as staying with family or friends outside of the evacuation zones. Take your emergency grab bag and pets with you.

"An evacuation centre has been set up at South School Hall, Waimangaroa Hall, and Carter’s Beach Motor Camp for people who can’t stay with family or friends on high ground outside of the evacuation zones. "

Westport residents are urged to follow the evacuation order to keep safe.

The Coast road to Greymouth reopened earlier this afternoon. The road through the Buller Gorge remains closed, updates will be posted on the Waka Kotahi website, www.nzta.govt.nz.

The road to Karamea remains closed, and will be reassessed at 9am tomorrow morning (Friday).

People are reminded to never drive or walk through flood water. The water may have washed away parts of the road and may contain debris.

Treat all flood water as contaminated and unsafe.

Please stay away from flooded areas until Civil Defence gives the all-clear.

Call 111 if you are in danger.