Further Westport residents directed to evacuate - Buller District Council

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 18:08

Additional streets have been added to Westport’s mandatory evacuation order.

Controller Sean Judd says previous rainfall in the upper catchment is still making its way down the Buller River.

"We expect it to peak in the next few hours. We do not anticipate this to be a significant issue - we are constantly monitoring the levels. However as a result of this additional information, we have decided to add to the mandatory evacuation order."

People who live on these additional streets need to evacuate immediately:

- Domett Street between Larsen and Mill Streets

- Colvin Street

- Riley Place

- Gothard Place

- Scanlon Place

- Rintoul Street between Derby and Colvin Streets

- Fonblanque St between Derby and Colvin Streets

If you require assistance to evacuate - please call us on 0800 234 533 or speak to our staff on the ground.

Please take your pets and medications and anything you need to overnight on higher ground - your homes are at risk from flooding.

If you are unable to stay with family or friends, evacuation centres are open at South School and Carter's Beach Top 10 (campervans and caravans can be taken there).

Maps and street names of the affected areas have been posted on the West Coast Emergency Management ( https://www.facebook.com/emergencywestcoast) and Buller Emergency Management ( https://www.facebook.com/BullerCD) Facebook pages.

The Coast road to Greymouth is open; the road through the Buller Gorge remains closed and an update is expected tomorrow morning (Friday) around 10am; the road to Karamea remains closed, and will be reassessed at 9am tomorrow morning.

People are reminded not to drive or walk through flood water. The water may have washed away parts of the road and may contain debris. Treat all flood water as contaminated and unsafe.

Please stay away from flooded areas until Civil Defence gives the all-clear.

Call 111 if you are in danger.