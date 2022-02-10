Media release - Buller Emergency Management

Thursday, 10 February, 2022 - 18:51

Waimangaroa water supply under repair

A number of slips have damaged the Waimangaroa water supply and repairs are underway.

Water has been tanked to the area and will be available for use until the supply is fixed. The tanks are located opposite the car park of the old Waimangaroa store.

"We’re working as fast as we can to fix the water supply. With the tank water we’ve trucked into Waimangaroa, we ask that people are conservative in what they take. Please boil this water before using it for drinking," says Eric De Boer, Operations Manager at the Buller Emergency Operations Centre.