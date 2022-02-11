Change of fire season for Waikato

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 08:06

Waikato District has moved back to a restricted fire season.

The change came into force at 9 am, on 11 February and covers all areas within the Waikato including Thames-Coromandel, Hamilton City, Waikato, Hauraki, Matamata-Piako, Waipa, Otorohanga and Waitomo.

District Manager, Daryl Trim says the change from prohibited to restricted has come after the welcomed rain over Waitangi weekend, which has reduced the fire risk.

The restriction on the use of fireworks in the Coromandel is also removed due to the recent wet weather.

"However, people should consider the weather conditions before they use fireworks and should never light fireworks near forest or scrub areas", Daryl Trim says.

Under a restricted season, a permit is required to light an open-air fire.

"The fire risk is now at a level where we can again work with landowners by issuing permits to help them safely manage their fire" he says.

"To check if you need a permit please head to checkitsalright.nz, as this website will take you through a few easy steps to get permitted for your fire."

If you don’t have internet access you can phone 0800 658 628 to apply for a permit.

Daryl Trim says Fire and Emergency will continue to monitor the weather and the fire risk as it is expected conditions may start to dry out again.

"I’d ask people to please do the right thing and apply for a permit, this helps to keep themselves and their communities safe when using fire," he says.