More rain forecast for the Horizons Region

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 12:40

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are on standby with more rain forecast for the region this weekend.

Horizons Regional Council acting group manager river management Craig Grant says Metservice has issued heavy rain warnings for the central plateau, Tararua ranges and Horowhenua district.

"This weather system is related to current cyclone Dovi and has potential to impact our region from this evening through until Monday," he says.

"There is still a level of uncertainty regarding the extent of the rain we’ll get. Our emergency management staff will be monitoring the situation throughout the weekend and will be ready to respond if required."

Mr Grant says catchments across the region have recovered reasonably well after the rain last weekend.

"However, we will see river levels rise again in response to any significant rainfall and are preparing for possible Makino and Moutoa gate operations. Spillway lease holders will be contacted as necessary and we’re in touch with our city and district councils to make sure they’re prepared for any local impacts as a result of the rain.

"Looking ahead to later in the weekend there are also wind warnings in place that may impact Whanganui and Horowhenua from late Saturday, as well as large swells for the west coast."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz

Updates will also be posted to the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information please see www.metservice.co.nz