Karamea Highway heavily impacted by rain event

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 12:48

State Highway 67 between Karamea and Mokihinui is currently closed due to slips.

State Highway 67 will be closed between Karamea and Mokihinui until at least tomorrow, as road crews work to clear more than 30 slips on the 23km stretch of road.

Helicopters are being used to support St John Ambulance and the District Health Board to transport residents requiring medical attention to hospital.

Helicopters moving tourists out of the area are returning with essential supplies to ensure the town does not run out.

Buller District Council Roading and Transport Coordinator Neil Hateley says the council expects to open to the road at 9am tomorrow (Saturday, February 12). However, the opening will depend on geotechnical assessment, and any potential rain and wind issues may delay this.

"When it does open, the road will be controlled with stop/go signs," Mr Hatley says.

"Our main concern is to ensure the safety of people."

The council is urging people to stay off the road, and await further information on its status.

Two slips in the July 2021 flooding that were under repair have not suffered further erosion.

Work is expected to continue for several months, and drivers should be prepared for delays.