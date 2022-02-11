Strong opposition to Maitai development - Save the Maitai

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 14:40

Nelson residents have strongly opposed a proposed large-scale residential development in Nelson’s Maitai Valley, in submissions now posted on the city council website.

Ninety-one percent of the public submissions to Nelson City Council oppose a developer’s request to build a new suburb as big as The Wood in the Maitai Valley, Nelson’s prime recreation area. The developer’s proposal and public submissions will be considered by Resource Management Act commissioners, who will then make a recommendation to NCC on whether or not to allow the subdivision to proceed.

716 individuals and groups made submissions, with just five percent supporting it. The remainder were neutral or requested amendments to the proposed development.

Save the Maitai Inc (STM) spokesperson Peter Taylor said these figures echo earlier consultations where a majority of residents have opposed housing in the popular recreational area.

"Nearly 13,000 people have signed a petition opposing the subdivision, and the public desire to keep the valley clear from housing can be traced back to 2006 where hundreds of people submitted in opposition to development in the Maitai as part of Councils 2006 Urban Growth Strategy.

"The public view has consistently been side-lined by the mayor and by Council’s decision to assist this subdivision in the Maitai Valley, and now the community is left with the task of protecting the last remaining undeveloped valley in the region via the expensive Resource Management hearing process."

Taylor said the RMA submissions opposing the development had identified numerous serious negative environmental and social effects.

These include the loss of the Maitai’s tranquil and rural character, negative impacts on swimming, running, cycling, and walking in the area, degradation of the river and land-based eco-systems, air pollution, increased flooding risk in central Nelson, excavation of the Maitai River bank, changing the course of Kaka Stream and loss of natural landforms.

He said the polluting effects of several thousand extra vehicle movements each day coming down the valley should be enough to raise a reg flag to this development, apart from letting it wreck a beautiful and much loved recreational area.

The RMA process was a marathon and the STM community group is actively fund raising so its environmental engineers and consultants could make extensive presentations to the upcoming Commissioner’s Hearing and beyond.

More info at www.savethemaitai.nz