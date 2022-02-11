Council responds to a Covid-19 location of interest - QLDC

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 15:09

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been informed by the Southern District Health Board (SDHB) that Queenstown Events Centre (QEC), Frankton has been identified as a location of interest in terms of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.

Council first learned of this possibility yesterday afternoon after the Ministry of Health notified a person who tested positive and subsequently performed contact tracing on this person’s recent movements.

It is therefore linked to the first positive COVID-19 case in Queenstown announced yesterday which was included in today’s official statistics.

The individual visited QEC’s Alpine Health and Fitness gym on Tuesday 8 February between 6.30-11.00pm. Anyone who was in the gym between these times is considered a close contact while anyone who visited other facilities at QEC, such as the aquatic facilities and indoor courts, is considered a casual contact.

In line with Ministry of Health guidelines, such contacts should follow official advice to keep themselves and others safe:

Close contacts

Self-isolate at home for ten days post last exposure.

Test immediately and on days five and eight post exposure.

Daily symptom checks via email or phone call.

If symptoms develop at any time during the ten days, get an additional test immediately.

Released after ten days of self-isolation post exposure, provided no new or worsening symptoms

AND negative day eight test.

Casual contacts

Self-monitor for symptoms for ten days.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until a negative test result AND until 24 hours

after symptoms resolve.

QLDC Sport and Recreation Manager Simon Battrick said the safety and wellbeing of staff and customers was the highest priority.

"We performed a deep clean of QEC overnight in line with our contingency plans for an occurrence like this. We have been working with the SDHB and any of our staff considered close contacts, to assess their movements since Tuesday evening. The SDHB will add any additional locations of interest to its list as required," he said.

Mr Battrick reiterated the Government’s advice on general protection against COVID-19 such as wearing a face mask that meets government guidelines, hand washing, physical distancing, staying home if you have cold or flu symptoms and always using the COVID tracer app when entering all Council premises.

For more information about Council’s COVID-19 response and advice visit the QLDC website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19. Specific information about QLDC Sport and Recreation facilities and services can also be found on Facebook @QLDCSportRec.