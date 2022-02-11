Dunedin well placed as Covid-19 returns - Dunedin City Council

Friday, 11 February, 2022 - 15:27

Dunedin (Friday, 11 February 2022) - Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says Dunedin is well placed to cope with COVID-19’s return, despite the potential for disruption.

"The good news is we have been planning for this eventuality, and the city is better prepared as a result to respond over the coming days, weeks and months."

Mr Hawkins says DCC staff have been focused on business continuity planning in preparation for COVID-19’s return, including the introduction of a vaccination policy for staff and visitors.

Despite this, disruption to some DCC services and facilities is likely.

"This won’t affect our core services, so residents can be confident water will still come out of the taps and rubbish will still be collected.

"However, it’s possible some of our other services and some facilities may have to change the way they do things for a while.

"Our staff are the same as everyone else and some will get sick too, or be required to isolate at home. We will all need to be flexible and patient as this plays out."

For now, the only change to DCC services is the temporary closure of the Rummage Store at the Green Island Landfill, to ensure staff coverage of other more critical services at the landfill and transfer station.

"We’ll keep people up to date with things as they change. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to get boosted, scan in, wear decent masks and stay home if you’re sick.

"Now is also the time to make a plan for how you’d manage in self-isolation. You need to know how you’ll get essential groceries and medicines, but don’t start stockpiling.

"Together, we will get through this."